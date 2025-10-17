Empowering young: Addressing mental health challenges and building a resilient future

Mental health is the cornerstone of overall well-being, shaping how individuals think, feel, and act in everyday life. It influences how we handle stress, make choices, and form relationships. For young people, maintaining mental wellness is even more crucial, as it affects their ability to learn, grow, and thrive. However, in today’s fast-paced and competitive world, mental health challenges among youth are becoming increasingly prevalent and complex.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India contributes to 18% of the global population, yet between 70% and 92% of individuals with mental health disorders do not receive adequate treatment. The reasons are multifaceted—ranging from lack of awareness and societal stigma to shortage of trained professionals. The National Mental Health Survey (2015–16) by NIMHANS further reported that 10.6% of Indian adults suffer from mental disorders, and 15% need some form of intervention, with urban areas showing higher prevalence.

Recognizing this growing concern, the Government of India launched the National Tele Mental Health Programme in 2022, aimed at ensuring equitable access to affordable, quality care through 24x7 tele-mental health services. The subsequent TeleManas app (2024) has expanded this initiative by offering self-care resources, stress management tools, and virtual consultations—making mental health support accessible to millions.

Understanding the rising tide of mental health challenges

Young people today face an unprecedented set of pressures. Academic competition, uncertain job markets, and the influence of social media often create unrealistic standards of success and self-worth. The constant comparison, digital overload, and fear of missing out (FOMO) contribute to anxiety, depression, and burnout. Moreover, smaller family structures and weakened community networks have diminished emotional support systems, leaving many youth isolated.

The pandemic only worsened these issues. Lockdowns disrupted education, social interaction, and routines—deeply affecting young people’s mental and emotional health. Unfortunately, stigma around mental illness still prevents open conversations, forcing many to suffer in silence rather than seek help.

Breaking the silence: creating supportive ecosystems

Addressing youth mental health requires a collective effort from families, educational institutions, communities, and policymakers. Families must take the lead by listening without judgment, encouraging open dialogue, and validating emotions. Small actions—like checking in regularly or normalizing therapy—can make a profound difference.

Educators play a pivotal role in early identification. Teachers are often the first to notice behavioral or emotional changes. Schools and universities should provide accessible counseling services, introduce life skills education, and embed emotional resilience and stress management modules into their curriculum. Encouraging participation in arts, sports, and social initiatives also helps build confidence and belonging.

Universities and workplaces, too, must prioritize mental well-being. Creating peer-support networks, offering confidential helplines, and promoting a culture of empathy are key steps toward systemic change. Leaders must recognize that productivity and emotional health go hand in hand—students and employees perform best when they feel supported and valued.

From awareness to action

Building a mentally resilient generation goes beyond crisis response; it involves proactive nurturing of emotional intelligence and coping mechanisms. Incorporating mindfulness practices, journaling, or even basic digital detoxes into daily routines can help young people regain balance. Social media campaigns and awareness drives can further challenge stigma and normalize conversations around mental health.

Research centers and academic institutions must collaborate with mental health professionals to drive data-based policy recommendations and community outreach. As the article notes, integrating diverse themes—education, health, and societal well-being—into policy discussions is key to building a stronger, more inclusive nation.

Empowering the young to prioritize mental health is not just a public health imperative—it is a moral and social responsibility. When youth are emotionally strong, they can innovate, collaborate, and lead with empathy. The goal is not merely to prevent illness but to foster a culture of understanding and resilience.

By transforming awareness into action, India can ensure that its young citizens are not just surviving but flourishing—mentally, emotionally, and socially. A mentally healthy generation is, after all, the foundation of a vibrant and compassionate future.

(The author is Faculty of Economics, FLAME University)