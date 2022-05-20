FICCI ARISE invites applications for Excellence Awards

FICCI Alliance for Re-imagining School Education seeks to recognise schools that are doing exemplary work in community service by launching FICCI ARISE Excellence Awards in social innovations with a special focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - Education, Reduced Inequalities, Climate Action and Life on Land.



The registration process for the applications has begun and will close on May 31, 2022.

The applications will be evaluated by an expert panel of jury members at different levels. Through this initiative, FICCI ARISE seeks to acknowledge and felicitate schools that have set benchmarks of excellence in community service through - Innovation, Impact, Sustainability and Scalability.

For more details log onto https://ficciarise.org/