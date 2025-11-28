Good, bad in the AI wonderland... is everything artificial?

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) is cutting-edge technology capable of creating new data. While AI technology is gaining significant international popularity, India must proceed cautiously in utilizing Artificial Intelligence. To this end, it should prepare to harness the benefits of AI while mitigating negative impacts.

There is a need to fully study both the good and the bad aspects of Artificial Technology, which is growing ten times faster than a rocket. For this, there is also a need for intense scrutiny of the operations of Central and State Governments, along with private sector organizations, and the security of employees.

As we compete with the world’s nations, India is gradually asserting its dominance in various sectors, making leaders of rival countries nervous. Experts warn that if we do not tread carefully in the use of Artificial Intelligence at the same time, there is a risk of missteps, making increased caution and necessity paramount. However, does this AI technology lead to good, or does it bring about bad? This is a discussion we greatly need to have!

Today, there are many examples of productive applications of Artificial Intelligence in the world. Although AI usage has high potential, this technology is commonly used to generate text, images, and code in response to user requests. However, as its widespread use increases day by day, and global nations eagerly establish AI companies and adopt the technology, they are enhancing their country’s capabilities with this technology. This has led to some astonishment and concern.

The current generation extensively uses the intelligence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot. AI technology is gradually taking steps to become the largest technology organization with productive capacity. However, for the past few years, prestigious organizations have been at the forefront of discovering new antibiotics and compounds, supported by neural networks trained on large datasets of this technology and equipped with sufficient computing power. Furthermore, in the current modern era, AI is earning accolades by creating innovative, entertaining, and cultural activities to provide delightful entertainment for all types of people.

It has been used to do good for very common tasks. But its ability to corrupt data has attracted the attention of many companies.

It is unfortunate that some people use Artificial Intelligence to spread negativity in society, even though the data it uses faithfully reflects reality. It is also regrettable that criticisms are now widely heard that the articles, skits, and mini-video clips created with AI have adverse effects on society. In this context, the world has been able to recognize the difference between the impact of AI technology on negative beliefs and its distance from trustworthiness. Consequently, opinions about this technology are changing day by day. Other developments have sounded alarm bells among the creators of AI technology. This has made the statement by prominent figures that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal risks such as pandemics and nuclear war” a topic of debate. Many people are concerned that if those who use AI lack proper discipline, it is certain to bring severe consequences upon society.

Furthermore, specific concerns mentioned in communications must also be taken seriously here. There is a great need and necessity to protect against the opacity of the internal workings of AI models, the use of copyrighted data, the protection of human dignity, privacy, and misinformation. The technology developed today, and the models used by various organizations, are not mandatory to follow, because there is no way to understand the risks involved. The users of resources necessary for fully implementing AI models are only those in the electronics division, who can rectify the problems and difficulties with what is available.

Moreover, even when a solution is available, the AI world greatly needs at least rolling policies that keep the doors open for democratic institutions to put brakes on dangerous organizations. At this time, the Government of India must proactively launch and manage an open-source AI risk profile with the help of modern technology.

There is a great need to fully establish a sandboxed Research and Development (R&D) environment for testing high-risk AI models. The development of AI technology used by multinational companies in our country should be encouraged only after careful consideration. Instead, a ‘third eye’ should be placed on activities involving excessive interference through AI technology. Without the chance for negative consequences, using ‘AI for Good’ is always the best approach, keeping in mind the bright future of India.