Grooming future leaders

T.V. Reddy, Secretary and Correspondent of St. Peter’s Engineering College (SPEC), is a dedicated educationalist whose principles and determination have elevated SPEC to one of the foremost institutions for quality engineering education. With postgraduate degrees in English, Economics, and Education, Reddy joined the St. Peter’s Group of Institutions in 1987.



He has held positions as Principal, Correspondent, and Secretary, and since 2007, he has managed SPEC, ensuring high standards and excellent student placements.

Under Reddy’s leadership, SPEC has gained Autonomous status, NBA accreditation, and an NAAC “A” grade. The St. Peter’s Group prides itself on offering education from KG to PG and employs thousands of qualified faculty members. SPEC has developed into a significant teaching and research institution with modern infrastructure and a distinguished faculty, educating approximately 2,700 ambitious students through exceptional programs.

Advancing the Chairman’s vision of holistic education, Reddy has created an academic environment where students become accomplished engineers and innovative, critical thinkers ready to tackle industry and societal challenges.

He has established effective Training, Placement, and Career Guidance Cells, equipping students with essential skills from their first year. Reddy’s leadership is a testament to his vision of preparing students to be the innovative leaders of tomorrow.