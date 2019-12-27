Hyderabad: National Inter-collegiate Invitation Sports Fest inaugurated

Hyderabad: The 4th edition of National Inter-collegiate Invitation Sports Fest (GUSTO-2K19-20) of GITAM (Deemed to be University), Hyderabad inaugurated on Friday. The opening ceremony was graced by B Hari Krishna Prasad, International Basketball Player as Chief Guest.



The inaugural ceremony commenced with the invocation, followed by the Oath taking ceremony and torch relay culminating in the lighting of the torch. The sports teams from various colleges administered the solemn oath. Then, the chief guest Hari Krishna officially declared the sports meet open. The torch which was taken around the ground symbolized the vibrant hopes of the sporting students that were flying high. The torch was carried by the team captions.

The long-awaited events include Volleyball, Kabaddi, Basketball, Handball, Table Tennis and Chess (both for boys & girls); Through Ball (only for girls) and Cricket and Foot-Ball (only for boys). The organizers informed that about 30 to 35 colleges and 1400 players from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu will take part in the two-day fest.

The winners would be received the trophies and certificates in the valedictory session on Saturday. Organises have been arranging food and accommodations for the various team at GITAM.

Prof A Sreeram, Director, Student Affairs presided over the program and vote of thanks proposed by M Narayana Rao, Assistant Physical Director, GITAM Hyderabad. Prof G A Rama Rao, Principal School of Science, Prof Y Lakshman Kumar, Dean& Director, GHBS and Prof G S Kumar, Principal, School of Pharmacy were also taken part in the inaugural session.