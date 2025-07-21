IIM hosts session on armed forces’ role in nation-building

A thought-provoking session titled “The Role of Armed Forces in Nation Building” was held at the Indian Institute of Management Rohtak. Addressed by Major General Sumit Rana, General Officer Commanding, Paschim Uttar Pradesh, the session offered deep insights into the multifaceted contribution of the Indian Armed Forces beyond conventional defence duties.

Drawing from decades of military experience, Major General Rana shed light on how the Indian Armed Forces play a pivotal role not only in safeguarding the nation’s borders but also in shaping India’s internal resilience and development. The session traced the evolution of the military’s involvement in various dimensions of national growth—from humanitarian aid and educational outreach to environmental protection and technological innovation.

Major General Rana narrated several defining moments in India’s military history, illustrating how victories in combat have reaffirmed India’s sovereignty and humanitarian values. However, he emphasised that the Armed Forces’ true strength lies in their commitment to nation-building during peacetime.

Particular focus was given to the Army’s educational initiatives. Citing examples from army-run programs, Major General Rana spoke about students from challenging regions successfully cracking national-level exams like NEET and JEE. He also underlined the transformative role of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in instilling discipline, service, and patriotism among India’s youth.