IIT Delhi celebrates two years of I-Hub

New Delhi: To mark two years since the establishment of I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC)', the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi held an event here in New Delhi to speak on the past achievements and future prospects of research and development.

Expressing his delight at the occasion, Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science of Technology, Government of India said that IHFC has moved forward in the last 2 years on all the mandates given by the DST. IHFC on Friday announced Call for Proposals for three new Grand Projects in areas of Autonomous Vehicles, Nano Robotics, and BlockChain for Applications in Robotics.

Noting that the agriculture segment requires attention of the research bodies, Dr Chandrasekhar said he is looking forward to the DST and IHFC to work seamlessly and coherently for future growth in this area and offer some solution to the farmers and the agricultural sector. He also unveiled the 4th edition of the IHFC newsletter 'Cobotics' News at this event.

Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi highlighted the significant progress made by the IHFC during the last 2 years in areas of incubating start-ups and shortlisting the Grand Projects in the focus areas to work upon.

Professor Banerjee said, "It is wonderful to see the journey of IHFC and share with you as to how they have greatly helped IIT Delhi to create an ecosystem while focussing on commercialisation of the Research and Development activities."

Professor Subir Kumar Saha, Project Director, IHFC spoke about all the recent collaborations the IHFC has established with various entities and governing bodies over the course of two years. He also shared his enthusiasm about the recent development in the field of school education research and development, and the significant role IHFC would play to enable them.

Professor Saha said, "I would like to thank the Delhi Government for their futuristic thought process of creating and enabling schools to implement a revised and more technically robust syllabus making the children of the future, tomorrow ready and for choosing IHFC as the main player in creating this revised and futuristic skill development-based syllabus."

Meanwhile, IHFC CEO, Ashutosh Dutt Sharma shared the progress made by IHFC since its inception and its commitment towards creating a robust eco-system for encouraging research-led entrepreneurship and thereby building a strong foundation in technology innovation.

He stated that IHFC has been working with its collaborating institutes and organisations and has launched seven grand projects in areas of Medical Simulators, Healthcare Robotics, Rehabilitation Robotics, Drone Applications, Human Robot Interaction (HRI), Industry 4.0 and Beyond, Intelligent Sensing and Secured Communication to fund research and product development in these domains.