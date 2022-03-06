Live to learn everyday

In today's competitive market most of us are always in the race to acquire the best out of the world. One needs to evolve with the renewed focus on the present career, jobs with all the latest techno – stuff as per their chosen subjects. It is always said to live to love your work and fall in love with your job. In doing so one starts finding new sources to make it higher in the current scenario. There are no perfect things that exist in the world. It's all about moulding into perfection, giving them time to reskill, and making the perfect shape of your career. Now the question may arise, how can you make it so perfect- your life, your career, and your job? The answers of all the questions exist in one thing i.e learning new things every day. Here are some details by following which we can increase learning to attract more things towards success.



Online certification



The unprecedented situation of the pandemic has taught us a lesson: if we do not keep ourselves updated, the chances are that we will be left behind. This is what the Covid gave us a lesson. Therefore, learning from the situation and boosting oneself, with the different opportunities is needed. The certification in coding, decoding, data analytics, etc., will make a resume or portfolio stronger to get bigger things. When someone approaches any MNC or dream company, there is a chance of getting shortlisted on the extra efforts made during new learnings of certification. Courses like data analysis and statistics give a better understanding of logical ideas for working on data-based work and enhance skills.

Foreign language



Nowadays, the marketplace is expanding and networks globally which is an opportunity for those who are proficient in any foreign language. This is all about communicating with the clients who are based out internationally. If the company already has such employees with the required caliber they don't hire any other outsider to convey the message in the meeting. Having such skills will increase your income and career advancement. The highest demands of languages among U.S companies are Chinese, Spanish, and French.

Social media marketing and digital marketing



The new era of digital and social media marketing is spread everywhere in the business world which opens the new opportunities of employability as well. One must know the demands of this marketing in today's generation. It makes business grow and valuable in the competitive market. Being able to use and navigate social media platforms is an excellent skill set that is valuable in the world of digital marketing.

Communication skills



It is important to understand the value of communication skills in anyone's life. If you want to get something good in life you must know the value of it. Great leaders always create a history and people follow their path. The main reason behind this is that they can influence people and this influence is directly proportional to communication skills. Therefore, take out time from your busy schedule and improve your skills by reading new books, try to love the new categories of the book. This will help you to develop stronger skills to communicate with different people. It is recommended by leaders that while reading the new things you will get to know how to develop the lines and interpret and present your thoughts.

Build your network

The key to building a network in the working industry is a worthwhile thing in a growing career. At times we can get a client through our network we never know. If you can give the time towards social media platforms making a professional profile it will give you more connections and it will boost your career.

Maybe you get some new opportunities through this connection. Useful to spend some time on a social platform like LinkedIn and maintain it.

Whatever the situation is, whatever the age is, never forget every day gives you new opportunities to create a new path. Therefore, believe in yourself and enhance your personality while learning new things every day in your life.

Maybe you get an opportunity through your new learning. All the new courses, online certification, foreign languages are the sources to boost up your career. Making a new connection, spending time on social media is all about upgrading your career.

(The author is the Executive Director of Sanskriti University)