Medical knowledge sharing mission to improve health facilities

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday inaugurated "medical knowledge sharing mission" to better health facilities and upgrade knowledge of doctors and medical students with latest technologies. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, the state medical education minister said under the mission, memoranda of understanding will be signed with hospitals, medical centres and research facilities across the country and abroad. "The mission aims to facilitate new techniques, knowledge and valuable research findings among other things to doctors and medical students in the state," Sarang said.

Under the mission, memoranda of understanding will be signed with renowned hospitals, medical centres, research facilities across India and abroad to upgrade medical knowledge with latest techniques, researches and treatment procedures, he said. Training, capacity building, knowledge exchange, exposure visit programme for medical students and doctors will also be planned as part of the mission, he added.

A knowledge exchange interactive digital platform will be developed through which doctors and medical students can share their experiences, researches and new developments in their field to improve health services, the minister said.