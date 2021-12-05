Nurturing employee engagement

Employees play a significant role in providing a wholesome expertise by promoting a positive workplace that is vibrant, engaging, and fulfilling for creating an engaged workplace culture. The goal is to smoothly navigate on a journey for service excellence by making it safe, caring, dependable, and efficient. Ultimately, the employees drive excellence.



A modern recognition platform also creates a feeling that employees have a place of belonging. With diversity, equity, and inclusion deeply embedded, heroes are created and recognsed for the strong pillars they represent in their chosen mission with a demonstrated path of behaviour of appreciation. Leaders recognise employees from different spheres both in the horizontal as well as vertical paths. With some senior leaders being engaged, the leadership springboard supports the competitive inclusive culture.

As we build people-centered valued culture, we have to believe in the power of culture. By carefully nurturing our culture and authentic start-up mindset, we are driven by continuous growth, quick to move from planning to action, fearless in experimenting, and humbly working to change the world for the better. Some key ingredients driving a passionate people centric culture are excellence, curiosity, passion, selflessness, agility, commitment.

As we explore the learning management systems and the emerging learning experience platforms, we have to distinctly use the learning and working modules alongside having a collation of social learning techniques directly or indirectly. User-friendly and intuitive interfaces, comprehensive aggregation of helpful resources from inside and outside an organization, curated learning paths, skill development pathways to name a few.

Employee mentorship, feedback and career development are crucial ingredients to innovate, implement new thinking of thought in a truly competitive market. Company's have many challenges to sail through to succeed in the professional realm inventory. The mentoring culture and giving feedback to employees plays a crucial role. Be it work feedback or career management thoughts, help employees get a realistic viewpoint in the most constructive way on their work and in turn for the management to understand employees. With unsolicited peer-to-peer feedback, employees can't request feedback and managers can't ask for feedback as well. The solution is being aware of the performance metrics intrinsically.

In a company ecosystem to find solutions that could be easily implemented and integrated with various tools is a lucid process & feedback to drive company success is paramount. It is extremely important for an employee to give or ask for feedback at any point in time. Around 60% of employees want feedback, while only close to 75% don't get any. Feedback is a flexible solution designed to meet a company's goals to elicit peer-to-peer feedback, employee feedback, unsolicited feedback, understanding employees' efforts and ability to reward employees for good work. Engaged employees have a strong sense of organizational pride and spirit. Engaged employees excel in the professional realm and are a success factor. Disengaged employees have a negative approach with a sense of disinterest in work or any activity they take up.

What leaders often struggle with is realizing and finding ways to nurture employee engagement in their organizations. Research studies tell us, over and over, that leaders often know there needs to be a strategic change in their culture, yet few are willing to commit to making it happen. Those leaders who stand above the rest and are focused on realizing positive returns and organization success by maximizing excellence do these things. Building a transparent change should be the ethos of a company culture. The company employee behavior should be a model engaging one. With change management at every step towards betterment, all employees should be open to change and not resist. The company goal index be it vision, value parameter or performance indicators are a reflection of the value parameter practiced. Flexible communication metrics, enhancing the potential of employee, growth trajectory and professional norms to be spelled out clearly. Employee engagement through hiring the right people. Empowering employees as a standardized norm by creating a culture of pride and joy.

The true metrix for an engaging diversifying organization is the employee engagement with a pronounciation of the value parameter system and best practices. Engagement both internally & externally is a key priority. This will ensure the employees are taken care of, recognized, and celebrated. This builds the right leadership with a thrust on value based benchmarking leadership in and around the trajectory of the organization.To win in the market place we must first explore the business principles to make a mark. It's indeed an investment we make to stay in the organization we represent or a business you own. A growth story independently or organizationally is not possible without a growth mindset. Make your work count on.