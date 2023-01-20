Pariksha Pe Charcha: How to overcome exam stress and anxieties

Education is the act or process of imparting or acquiring general knowledge, developing the powers of reasoning and judgment and generally of preparing oneself or others intellectually for a mature life.



Exam is a test of a student knowledge or skill in a particular subject. The acronym for EX-AM is Execution of Me. In the olden days, education was happening at home, gurukuls, and temples. The starting age of education was 5 years and the ending age to gain education was limitless. Importance was given to learning at your own pace. Nowadays modern education system has framed some rules and regulations and the world became more competitive. The current education scenario demands attention leading to stress because of which depression & suicides amongst young minds have become a norm, as they are unable to cope up with the stress.

Objectives:

Able to understand the programmes taken up by Government of India

You will come to know how to enjoy stress free exams.

Able to know the role of parents in guiding young minds.

Will come to know solutions for common problems facing by young minds.

To bring in awareness and take control of the adverse situations faced by the young minds, Government of India has taken up a great initiative 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. A unique programme being held every year since 2018. The Prime Minister of India interacts with the young minds, teachers & parents across the country and shares valuable tips on – How to appear for Boards & Entrance Exams in a relaxed and stress-free manner. This program is uniting all the stakeholders and creating awareness amongst them. The sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha being conducted this year has broadened the scope for accessibility ease of all stakeholders through the website https://www.mygov.in/ppc-2023/. Young minds, teachers, parents and all other stakeholders can visit this website and participate in the different activities listed therein. Through these interactive activities, 250 selected participants will have a one-on-one interaction with the Prime Minister. This year the interaction is scheduled on January 27.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is creating an atmosphere for the young minds to open up and facilitating them for a better tomorrow. This is a form of group counseling helping the young minds to come up with their own ideas and understanding their peer ideas, which in turn is leading to solution finding.

Pariksha Pe Charcha (being implemented since last 5 years) has been successful in driving across the point that – exam is only a byproduct & is a routine thing that every young mind faces. Young minds across the country are overcoming their exam stress and enjoying the exams as a festival. The greatest advantage gained by the young minds through Pariksha Pe Charcha is a direct idea sharing with the prime Minister of India, which has a lasting impact on the formulation of the education system.

Parent's role is to understand their children are very crucial must know their abilities and interests. Comparing our child with others will only distract the child more. It is the prime responsibility of parents to Motivate & Guide our children towards their desired Goal by not adding extra stress on them. Each young mind is Unique. Our duty as parents is to observe whether the child is focused or not. Let us keep an eye on distractions and if the child is not able to cope up with them, consult an expert (psychologist / student counselor).

In my professional experience during exam time, I come across cases of forgetting, social concerns, fear / anxiety, expectation of failures, etc… amongst the young minds.

Some techniques to overcome exam stress and anxieties

If you are forgetting things, use mnemonics to remember things. Internet is providing everything. Select what is relevant to you & use it for your growth.

Social concerns motivate people, but giving over importance to them may lead us to the opposite. Be confident, love yourself, give importance to your own thoughts. take expert's advice whenever you are confused or facing a roadblock. What people & society opine does not matter. Important is your aim & goal. Be careful towards pointing fingers & unrealistic expectations.

Do breathing exercises for anxiety / fears – breath in, hold and breath out – all for the same time period. Repeat this for 10-20 times. This will definitely relax you. Be well prepared for overcoming Anxiety.

If Failure comes in your way, do not give it a chance to rule you. You are yourself. Me myself Rohini – I am not determined by my success / failure. I am myself – irrespective of circumstances. If we hurt our leg, do we amputate it? No, we try to get it treated & rectified. Apply the same for Failure. If you fail, rectify / repair the Failure, do not lose yourself, but search for solutions.

I want a share a story here. A poor farmer lived happily with his family in his village. He & his family used to sleep outside their small hut in summers. During one such night, a rich man saw the poor farmer and wondered how this poor farmer was sleeping happily. I have so much money but unable to sleep so peacefully. He voluntarily put 99 gold coins near the poor farmer's bed & left. The farmer was surprised to see the 99 gold coins when he woke up & became sleepless in the search of the 1 Missing Gold Coin. So, do not search for the 1 missing gold coin.

Live the present. Learn from the past. Leave the future. Do your work 100%, rest will follow. The 4r principle – read, repeat, revise & relax.

Government of India initiatives for a stress-free education

NEP 2020

Pariksha Pe Charcha

MANODARPAN (Free Tele Counselling Service) – an expert panel of psychologists & counsellors helping people across age groups & across India in overcoming different types of psychological and career related challenges.

Free tele counselling services on 8448440632

Directory of counsellors available at https://www.manodarpan.education.gov.in

Live interactive sessions – telecast on PM e-Vidya Channel & available on NCERT's Official You Tube Channel

Sahyog – Live sessions with practicing counsellors for young minds of 6th – 12th Class

Monday-to-Friday, between 5-to-5.30 pm

Paricharcha – Webinars on current affairs with experts in the field

Every Friday, between 2.30-to-4pm