Priyank Kharge questions MEA's 'U-turn' on US trip approval
Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development, Priyank Kharge on Saturday criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for initially denying him clearance for an official visit to the US without explanation
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development, Priyank Kharge on Saturday criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for initially denying him clearance for an official visit to the US without explanation, only to reverse the decision later in what he described as a belated "U-turn".
Alleging that his application was initially denied without any official explanation, he sought to know why the clearance was refused in the first place and whether the reversal was made merely to avoid accountability after the issue became public. "What is the point of granting clearance after the key events are either over or nearing completion?" Kharge questioned in a post on 'X'.
The Minister said he had sought permission on May 15 to travel between June 14-27 to represent the Karnataka government at two major global forums and attend over 25 official meetings with top companies, universities and institutions for collaborations and pitch for investments.
Listing out the chronology, he said, "Application for Minister + Officers Delegation made on 15 May — rejected on 4 June. Application for Officers Delegation without Minister on 6 June — cleared on 11 June. Application for Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) Chairman only, on 12 June — cleared on 14 June."
Claiming that his application was denied without any official explanation, Kharge said, on June 19, he held a press meet, where he detailed the entire chronology, questioning the basis of the denial and raising concerns about possible political interference, which was widely reported in the media.