Radiation used in food preservation

'Radioisotopes and controlled radiation are now used in a variety of studies like crop improvement, food preservation etc. Ionizing radiation is very useful for the preservation of agricultural and food products. Many products used in our daily life have in some way benefited from radiation during their production', said Dr S Gautam, Head, Food Technology Division, BARC, Mumbai.

He delivered a virtual lecture on 'Application of Radioanalytical Techniques in Research' in the ongoing 102nd DAE BRNS-IANCAS five-day National Workshop on 'Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation Technologies in Agriculture and Food Preservation' at GITAM School of Science on Thursday.

'Extension of shelf life of certain foods of a few days by irradiation is enough to save them from spoiling. Irradiation of food has the potential to produce safe foods with long shelf life. Certain seeds and canned food can be stored for longer periods by gently exposing them to radiation. Food irradiation is energy-conserving when compared with conventional methods of preserving food to obtain a similar shelf-life' he explained.

Dr Gautam informed that in India two demonstration plants one at Vashi, Navi Mumbai and another at Lasalgaon, Nashik are providing irradiation services for the processing of spices, onions and fruits. In the last 30 years of testing irradiated foods, no harmful effects to animals or humans have been found so now the attitude of relevant organisations is changing and some irradiated foods are being released for general consumption, he added.

Prof G A Rama Rao handed over the memento to Dr Siraj Ahmed Ansari from BARC on behalf of Dr S Gautam.