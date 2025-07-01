Shaping future-ready learners: Education in the age of industry 5.0

The future of work is being drastically reshaped. In a world that is characterised by automation, artificial intelligence, and swift technological developments, the future of work is no longer about technical skills alone. It is being defined by a mix of human qualities—like creativity, flexibility, emotional intelligence—and applicable, real-world skills. This is the principle of Industry 5.0: a movement towards technology for human purposes, and learning that equips learners to flourish in this changing world.

Education Industry 5.0 especially envisions the future of academic institutions as the facilitators of technical ability as well as human potential. Simply knowing concepts is not sufficient for students; they need to be able to implement them in real-world setups. Theory and practice have to converge, and knowledge has to be action-oriented. This is why experiential, skill-based learning patterns are rapidly becoming a standard that institutions seek to follow in order to remain contextually relevant in a world that is increasingly future-oriented.

On top campuses around the world today, this vision is being brought to life by the combination of cutting-edge learning ecosystems centred on real-time application. For instance, Production Centres and Action Learning Labs are being optimised to mimic industrial environments—offering students a controlled but realistic environment where they can interact with live tools, processes, and problem-solving exercises. These formats enhance technical competence as well as foster teamwork, decision-making, and critical thinking—abilities that cannot be acquired from conventional lecture formats.

Concurrently, the availability of various manufacturing labs in different disciplines is equipping students with the ability to engage and hone skills in particular fields, such as mechanical, electrical, electronic, and hybrid technologies. Through hands-on interaction with industry-level equipment and materials, students receive experiential learning that closes the gap between course curriculum and on-the-job demands.

These initiatives are also in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which puts focus on experiential learning, multidisciplinary learning, and the incorporation of vocational training within higher education. The policy acknowledges the fact that in order to develop the workforce that India would need for Industry 5.0, institutions need to embrace models that transcend rote learning and facilitate active, project-based learning.

One other major step toward this is making lateral entry opportunities available into academic programs. This framework facilitates varied paths of learners by recognising previous learning, work experience, and personal career paths. It allows professionals, diploma holders, and students from different backgrounds to enter advanced levels of education without duplication—establishing a flexible structure that facilitates lifelong learning and career flexibility.

At the centre of such changing dynamics in education are the realisations that employability during the Industry 5.0 era is not solely based on academic outcomes. There is a desire from employers for workers who will be able to contribute immediately—workers who can work with tools, address real-life problems, and work well across disciplines. Institutions offering opportunities for real-world experience, skill acquisition, and interdisciplinary learning are at the forefront of creating just such a workforce.

The future will be claimed by students who can integrate technical knowledge with human intuition. As education becomes more aligned with business realities, it is no longer a place for teaching, but a starting point for innovation, grit, and real contribution.

Industry 5.0 is not a future idea—it’s an evolution that requires education systems to be responsive, equitable, and highly sensitive to the requirements of society as well as the economy. While experiential learning, modular program formats, and application-driven pedagogy become the driving forces, the education sector has the potential to make a generation ready not just for the future but also capable of driving change.

(The author is Vice Chancellor, CUMT, Odisha)