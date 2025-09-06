Students enliven teachers’ day with Onam-themed celebrations

Teachers’ Day was observed with a unique cultural twist at The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) and The Bangalore School (TBS), where the celebrations coincided with the festive spirit of Onam. The day brought together tradition, camaraderie, and entertainment through games, performances, and a traditional Onam Sadhya.

Teachers took part in a series of activities inspired by Kerala’s Onam festivities. Events included Vadamvali (tug of war), Uriyadi (pot breaking), and Onathallu (musical chairs with a Kerala rhythm). Other highlights featured a Pulikali dance challenge, banana-eating contests, a quiz on Kerala’s culture, and even a race in traditional attire where male and female teachers participated with equal enthusiasm.

The programme also included mini-games such as a flower design (Pookalam) contest, coconut passing, and a freeze dance to Chenda beats. The cultural elements created a lively atmosphere, encouraging both participation and laughter. The celebration concluded with teacher races and a prize distribution ceremony. Winners received traditional hampers containing banana chips, halwa, and other Kerala delicacies. A community feast in the form of an Onam Sadhya, hosted by parents, added to the festive note of the day.