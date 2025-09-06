Live
- IAF conducts airdrop mission in J&K’s Udhampur; rescues 540 people in Himachal
- 4-Storey mansion collapses in Jaipur; two dead, 7 rescued
- India begins critical minerals' journey to strengthen supply chain resilience
- Row over Shrinate's remarks on Bihar: BJP slams 'feudal mindset', INDIA Bloc hits back
- Ganesh Visarjan: Immersion processions begin in Maharashtra, devotees bid farewell to Bappa
- Bengal govt starts scrapping old vehicles to replace them with EVs
- Refugees pour in even as Afghanistan grapples with quake aftermath
- Congress govt in Karnataka has become bankrupt, ministers plead for development funds: BJP
- TTV Dhinakaran clarifies exit from NDA was a well-considered decision, not a hasty step
- Prof. Sanket Goel of BITS Pilani Honoured with National Award to Teachers 2025 for Exemplary Contribution to Education and Innovation
Students enliven teachers’ day with Onam-themed celebrations
Teachers’ Day was observed with a unique cultural twist at The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) and The Bangalore School (TBS), where the celebrations...
Teachers’ Day was observed with a unique cultural twist at The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) and The Bangalore School (TBS), where the celebrations coincided with the festive spirit of Onam. The day brought together tradition, camaraderie, and entertainment through games, performances, and a traditional Onam Sadhya.
Teachers took part in a series of activities inspired by Kerala’s Onam festivities. Events included Vadamvali (tug of war), Uriyadi (pot breaking), and Onathallu (musical chairs with a Kerala rhythm). Other highlights featured a Pulikali dance challenge, banana-eating contests, a quiz on Kerala’s culture, and even a race in traditional attire where male and female teachers participated with equal enthusiasm.
The programme also included mini-games such as a flower design (Pookalam) contest, coconut passing, and a freeze dance to Chenda beats. The cultural elements created a lively atmosphere, encouraging both participation and laughter. The celebration concluded with teacher races and a prize distribution ceremony. Winners received traditional hampers containing banana chips, halwa, and other Kerala delicacies. A community feast in the form of an Onam Sadhya, hosted by parents, added to the festive note of the day.