The NEP approach to training and development

The first eight years of a child’s life shape everything that follows—from how they learn and communicate to how they see the world. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 acknowledges this truth, finally providing early childhood education the focus it has needed for a long time. Central to this change is a heightened focus on preschool educators—not just as caregivers or facilitators, but as crucial figures in a child’s development. Through implementing structured training and effective capacity-building initiatives, NEP 2020 aims to equip these educators with the essential skills, resources, and respect needed to excel in this important role.

NEP 2020 begins to change that. By recognising early educators as essential to a child’s cognitive, emotional, and social growth, the policy ultimately grants them the recognition and support they rightfully deserve. It introduces the new Foundational Stage for children aged 3 to 8, along with a curriculum that is activity-based, play-oriented, and tailored to their developmental needs. This change is significant—because experiences from ages 3 to 6 lay the foundation for everything that follows, including language development and future educational outcomes.

To support this shift in early education, NEP 2020 offers a comprehensive framework for teacher training and professional growth. It mandates a six-month certification in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) for Anganwadi workers and recommends that all preschool educators undergo structured training based on the latest research on child development. The policy also emphasises ongoing education through in-service training and skill-building workshops to ensure that teachers remain informed and receive support throughout their careers.

This vision is being realised through platforms like DIKSHA—India’s national digital learning portal—which offers multilingual training modules on topics such as child psychology, inclusive teaching strategies, classroom management, and activity planning based on play. These resources aim to bridge existing knowledge gaps and ensure that educators, regardless of their location or background, can access relevant and practical learning tools. The goal is to equip teachers not only with qualifications but also with the confidence and understanding necessary to foster meaningful early learning opportunities.

Technology plays a vital role in achieving the NEP’s vision. Digital infrastructure helps to overcome geographical barriers and facilitates real-time monitoring, peer learning, and support. This promotes a culture of accountability, collaboration, and shared development among educators. However, challenges still exist. Infrastructure limitations, particularly in rural areas, may restrict access to digital resources. Additionally, the digital divide could hinder some educators from fully participating in online training programs. Content that is culturally sensitive and available in local languages is essential to cater to India’s diverse educational contexts.

Collaboration is beginning to take form in the field. For example, various state governments have collaborated with NGOs to provide ECCE training programs in regional languages—closing both language and access gaps for teachers in rural regions. Such partnerships are vital for realizing the NEP’s vision in the classroom. In addition, numerous schools are starting to allocate resources for peer mentoring and leadership development for their early educators—programs that significantly help teachers feel supported, appreciated, and prepared to advance in their positions.

Ultimately, empowering preschool educators is not a one-time effort but an ongoingcommitment. The NEP 2020 provides a robust and optimistic framework for this empowerment. By acknowledging the importance of early childhood educators and dedicating resources to their continuous growth, India is laying the foundation for a stronger and more inclusive educational system. By supporting preschool teachers now, we are investing in numerous future students who will benefit from the solid foundation these individuals establish.

Strengthening preschool educators is not merely a policy objective—it’s a sustainable plan to enhance India’s educational framework from the foundation level. NEP 2020 outlines the strategy; it is now the responsibility of institutions, governments, and communities to implement it.