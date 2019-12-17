Tirupati: budding talents display novel concepts

Tirupati: For A Vivek Reddy, studying Class VIII in Sudhaha Little Citizens High School in Tirupati treating waste water to protect the good health of human beings and aquatic life has been a concerning aspect and he tried out in creating a sewage treatment plant with the help of his teacher. He displayed his idea at the science fair organised by Department of School Education in Tirupati on Monday as part of 46th Jawaharlal Nehru National Science, Maths and Environment Exhibition.



He devised a system in which waste water is passed through bar screen tank where large objects are filtered and the remaining water pass through the sand and grit removal tank. In the next stage it reaches the large tank where the sludge is removed and purified water remain there. The sludge is transferred to a separate tank for decomposition. The bio-gas produced in the process can be used as fuel or can be used to produce electricity.

G Tejasri and P Lahari of ZP High School, Ithepalli have displayed Sansevieria Trifasciata plant known as snake plant to create awareness on its influences on human life. They said that the plant produces oxygen and controls the pollution besides having good medicinal values. It removes environmental toxins and converts carbon dioxide into oxygen and produce oxygen during nights. It is anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic and can be used in the treatment of many diseases.

Using the low cost and no cost method N Premraj of Class VIII has identified a method of generating electricity using playground. By using the pressure applied on the surface of the playground through Pizzo sensors planted under the surface. These sensors will convert the pressure given them due to various actions and generate electricity which can be stored in a DC battery and can be used for decoration and lighting using LED bulbs.

Another student came up with earthquake alert system. By using sensors quakes can detect vibrations which occurring under the earth and made such sensor with micro electro mechanical system as it is highly sensitive to shakes and vibrations. Two students from ZP High School, Chittathur in Thottambedu mandal recognised the importance of saving the earth and they designed a simple system to display the important factors that helps in this regard.

Other exhibits include, energy management with sensor network, producing portable biogas for school laboratory, a system to recharge dried bore wells and the list goes on. Exhibits pertaining to mathematics also found place in the science fair. A good number of exhibits have come up under this sub theme. A student in his exhibit has underlined the importance of Robotics use to reduce manpower. In all more than 300 entries were received by the authorities from across the district and the first prize winners of each category will go to the State level exhibition.

Though there are more exhibits on the same concept like rainwater harvesting, each one was different from the methodology of another. The students were saying that they have gained much insight in preparing the concepts with the help of guide teachers. A guide teacher P Suresh has said that students have worked hard and showed a lot of enthusiasm in scientific aspects and prepared the objects.