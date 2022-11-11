Web 3.0 redefine the future of technology, internet

Web 3.0 is the new buzzword in the field of technology today. It is being described as a revolution in the digital era, and one needs to know about it to make use of the opportunities it accords.



This third generation of the internet is often seen as a metaverse or a virtual space shared by several people characterized by a virtually enhanced digital reality. Given the extensive changes that this new version of the internet brings, it is not surprising that this field will open up new avenues of work and engagement with technology.

Recent years have seen companies across industries scout for top talent – highly qualified and skilled professionals. Considering the cut-throat competition in the job market, the need for professionals and even recent graduates to upskill themselves and become proficient in technology-related topics is more significant than ever.

In addition, curriculum development in this area also needs to be encouraged. So how will Web 3.0 be a game-changer for technology professionals and recent graduates? And why is it essential to prepare for this change?

A brief introduction

Web 3.0 is the next phase of the internet, and it's already here. Web 3.0 will be fully established globally within the next couple of years.

But how is it different from its predecessor? The significant distinction between Web 3.0 and Web 2.0 is the former's more interactive and immersive nature.

Web 3.0, within its purview, includes technologies like AI, Machine Learning, and Augmented Reality. Its driving force is Blockchain technology, a Decentralized Ledger System (DLT) that stores data across several thousands of computers simultaneously rather than just on one server.

The technology allows systems to search for, generate, exchange, and link material. Web 3.0 will pave the way for a new world of technological innovations.

Upskilling for existing and future professionals

Considering the rapid developments on the business front regarding Web 3.0. Organizations are beginning to jump on the bandwagon and to keep pace with the cut-throat competition in the market; they are seeking highly skilled and qualified professionals. So, for existing and future professionals, upskilling themselves and gaining holistic knowledge is imperative to avoid redundancy and build strong careers.

Today, understanding the needs of organizations and employees, professional education firms are offering certificate courses that will multiply your skill set and make you future-ready in your chosen field of work.

Bottomline

Web 3.0 will help create a plethora of employment opportunities for those interested. However, professionals who wish to secure a job in this field must be highly skilled and trained in computer languages, analytics, and data science. Although non-tech jobs will also be available, a complete layperson will be left wanting well-paying jobs in the world of Web 3.0.

Why Web 3.0?

With the potential to revolutionize how we use the internet, Web 3.0 will enable services to be used anywhere, thanks to the fact that all data is given access to multiple smart apps. With this technology, professionals and recent graduates from every industry will witness an internet system that is more dynamic and interactive than the one we currently use. And since the data is stored across several systems, there is also minimal risk of data leaks, making Web 3.0 more resilient.

For instance, in the healthcare sector, Web 3.0 will make automating all the incoming data a quicker, more efficient, and seamless process. Medical practitioners will then be able to rely on Web 3.0-based smart apps that will fasten the process of new admissions and cut down latencies in the doctor-patient relationships. For tech professionals, Web 3.0 will be a game-changer. The technology will be defined by eight main features – Semantic Web, AI, 3D Graphics, Connectivity, Ubiquity, Blockchain, Decentralization, and Edge Computing.

(The author is the Vice President, Product at Imarticus Learning)