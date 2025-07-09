Why holistic education must go beyond academics

In schools across the country, the term “all-rounder” has become a coveted label. Students who perform well academically, excel in co-curriculars, lead initiatives, and manage multiple responsibilities are often held up as ideal role models. Their schedules are full, their resumes impressive, and their efforts widely celebrated.

Yet beneath the surface of this well-meaning praise lies a question that deserves deeper reflection: Does being an all-rounder truly equate to holistic development? Or has the pursuit of this ideal created an unspoken pressure that risks overlooking the deeper needs of growing children?

From Activity to Authenticity

Holistic education, in its truest form, is not about doing everything—it is about becoming oneself. It is a process rooted in awareness, balance, and purposeful growth. Unfortunately, the modern interpretation of being well-rounded often equates to mastering multiple activities, collecting certificates, and managing tightly packed schedules. While exposure to diverse experiences is valuable, the pressure to constantly perform can be counterproductive.

Children may learn to multitask, but without adequate time to reflect, rest, and develop internal clarity, the experience becomes more transactional than transformational. Over time, the joy of learning may diminish, replaced by a sense of obligation or competition.

Grounded in Timeless Philosophy

The true roots of holistic education go far deeper than the modern obsession with multi-talented achievement. The concept can be traced back to Plato, who described education as “a turning towards the Light, towards Truth.” This philosophy emphasised the flourishing of the whole human being—mind, body, and spirit.

Indian thinkers have long echoed similar sentiments. Swami Vivekananda referred to education as the “manifestation of the divine perfection already existing in man.” Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of education involved “an all-round drawing out of the best in child and man—body, mind and spirit.” These philosophies place the learner at the centre, emphasising inner development, self-awareness, and moral grounding above all else.

The purpose of holistic education, therefore, is not to produce children who can do everything, but to help them understand who they are, what they value, and how they can meaningfully contribute to the world around them.

Valuing Every Learner’s Path

The “all-rounder” narrative often privileges certain types of learners—those who are extroverted, versatile, or visibly accomplished. But what about the introspective child? The deep thinker? The student who may not shine in five different arenas but excels meaningfully in one? True holistic education honours every kind of learner.

Every child develops in their own way, and progress doesn’t always show up in ways that can be easily measured. Some children need more time, while others thrive in less conventional formats. A holistic system recognises and respects this diversity, allowing students to explore, question, and define success on their own terms.

Creating the Right Environment

Educational institutions have a crucial role to play in shifting the focus from performance to purpose. This begins with creating emotionally safe and inclusive spaces where children are encouraged to express themselves authentically. Teachers must be empowered to view students not through a lens of comparison, but with an understanding of individual potential.

Curricula should integrate emotional intelligence, reflective practices, and collaborative learning, allowing students to grow in depth as well as breadth. Assessments must go beyond grades to acknowledge effort, empathy, resilience, and personal growth.

What Schools and Parents Can Do Differently?

To move past the myth, we must start by changing what we value. Schools can lead the way by creating emotionally safe spaces, encouraging reflection over competition, and training educators to see each child as a whole person, not a list of accomplishments.

Parents, too, play a powerful role. Children don’t need us to chase perfection on their behalf—they need us to remind them that they are enough, even when they’re still figuring things out. That learning isn’t always loud, and that growth doesn’t always come with medals.

Letting Go of the Myth, Embracing the Child

Holistic education was never meant to produce super-achievers. It was meant to raise grounded, curious, compassionate human beings who know how to live meaningfully. To do that, we must let go of the idea that being “well-rounded” means doing it all.

Instead, let’s return to what the philosophers and visionaries always knew—education is about unfolding. It’s about light, truth, balance, and becoming. That path unfolds differently for each child. As it should.