X’mas gala at Institute of Hotel Management 

The Institute of Hotel Management hosted a Gala Christmas at its premises at DD Colony here on Friday. Students added glitter and flavours to the event using best of their culinary skills and dishing out a variety of traditional Christmas delicacies including salads, soups, breads, main course, roasts, deserts and more. There was loads of fun and frolic with singing of carols, dancing and merry making.

The students formed multiple committees of catering, cultural, literary and sports. They exhibited their innate creative talent in various functions of designing, decoration, planning of menu, organising and actively involving in making the celebrations flawless and a huge success.

Dr Dayakar Rao, Principal Scientist, Indian Institute of Millets Research; was the guest of honour, the Government of India has earmarked the year 2023, as the year of Millets and this was an apt occasion to familiarise the budding hospitality professionals about the beneficial aspects of millets in our diet. Seasoned professionals from leading hospitality chains were amongst the audience, trying to spot their future recruits.

