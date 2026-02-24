Youth innovation takes the lead, turning ideas into action

The 10th edition of SolveCon ’26 brought youth innovation to the forefront, with nearly 1,700 young changemakers gathering at PES University, Bengaluru, to collaborate on practical solutions to real-world challenges. Hosted by Reap Benefit, the event also saw participation from representatives of 88 organisations spanning civic engagement, education, climate action, mental wellbeing, and the arts.

Throughout the day-long event, participants worked in teams to map local climate risks, design mental health awareness campaigns, debate public policy issues, and initiate cross-city collaborations. The format encouraged hands-on problem-solving and peer learning rather than passive participation.

Organisations such as Giving Tuesday India, Science Gallery Bengaluru, TinkerHub, Teach For India, Azim Premji University, NIMHANS and SELCO Foundation were among those that engaged with participants. The event was supported by partners including Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, Rainmatter Foundation, NetApp and the MacArthur Foundation. The gathering featured interactive sessions with leaders from diverse fields. Among them were Kailash Nadh, Chief Technology Officer at Zerodha and board member at Rainmatter Foundation; Priyanka Francis, IAS, Director of the National Gallery of Modern Art; Ashwini Hiremath, Founder of Wild Wild Women; and Deepak Dhananjaya, Founder of the Prabhava Institute of Inclusive Mental Health. Instead of traditional keynote speeches, speakers engaged in open dialogue with students. Kailash Nadh highlighted the importance of human skills in a technology-driven world, noting that curiosity, clarity of thought, and articulation remain essential even as artificial intelligence tools become widely accessible.

Kuldeep Dantewadia, Co-founder and CEO of Reap Benefit, said the national edition reflects a broader shift in youth engagement. He emphasised that the platform enables young people to question, experiment, and translate ideas into action when given the space and trust to do so.

Organisers observed strong interest in continuing engagement through follow-up programmes, indicating that the event functioned not merely as a one-day gathering but as a catalyst for sustained, youth-led innovation and collaboration.