Weekly Horoscope: Astro Zindagi

Weekly Horoscope October: Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for October 26-November 1

ARIES

This is the right time to break your shackles and try something new in your professional life. Planetary influences will ensure an increased inflow of money during this week. However, you are advised against making any fresh investments. Those in business will need to reformulate strategies and look at innovative solutions. During the middle of the week, you can have monetary gains, and can convert your old losses into profit. Try to maintain good relations with senior management at your work. During the end of the week, you may have to face challenges to get success. You may sometimes find yourself in a dilemma and may have trouble in taking timely decisions. Your expenses will increase and health may deteriorate. Singles in a serious relationship may feel unhappy over some issue with their partner regarding their future plans. There is a possibility of getting injured unexpectedly for which necessary precautions are advised.

Tip of the week: Break your shackles

Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday

TAURUS

Luck will be your side this week. There is possibility of sudden monetary gains during the beginning of the week. Students will get success in their respective fields and will touch new heights due to their hard work. Those in a relationship will strengthen their bonding. During the middle of the week, job seekers can find a new job. This time is beneficial for those who want to start something new, be it on the personal or professional front. You will execute every task with passion and devotion. For working professionals, relations with seniors will improve which will turn out to be beneficial for career prospects. During the end of the week, there could be an unexpected increase in your expenses, especially for those who are involved in any ongoing litigation. At this time, your opponents will be quite active and may try to harm you. There can be quarrel with siblings. Health ailments relating to stomach may bother you.

Tip of the week: Look for change

Lucky days: Wednesday, Thursday

GEMINI

You could face some health concerns and stress during the beginning of the week. You are advised to take good care of yourself. However, those who have work related to overseas market will be able to prosper in their profession. It is a good time to indulge in charity and other forms of social service. There could be work-related travel. During the middle of the week, you will start seeing some progress in your life. You will be able to strike balance between your personal and professional life and will get full support from your family. You will remain sincere and honest in your working. You will be able to complete pending tasks. You will get opportunities to exhibit your professional abilities and carve a new identity for yourself. During the end of the week, your finances will improve as you may find new ways to generate income. You will also get support from your elder siblings. New business partnerships may be formed.

Tip of the week: Look for partnerships

Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday

CANCER

This is a favourable week for personal relationships. You will get positive results in your love and married life. Any past conflicts with your spouse will get sorted. Your spouse is likely to achieve professional success. Those doing business are likely to crack deals which will improve their financial condition. Planetary influences are not favourable for considering new investments during the middle of the week. There is a distinct possibility of unnecessary expenses. There may be some issue related to your family which will keep you stressed. You should take advice from elders before Making any important decision. You should be polite and humble while talking to people during this time. By the end of the week, you will be inclined to come out of your comfort zone and may be inspired to start something new. Students will perform better than expected. Those who are in trading business may have gains.

Tip of the week: Be polite and humble

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday

LEO

The week will commence on an auspicious note as you are likely to witness positive development on the work front. If you have applied for a new job, you may soon receive the appointment letter. This is a favourable period for business partnerships and is likely to lead to sustained growth over a period of time. Your spouse will remain cooperative. You may get a chance to talk to an old friend or relative with whom you haven't interacted for a long time. During the middle of the week, you are advised not to take any important decision. This is a good period for self-exploration and it will be worthwhile to indulge in some form of charity or spiritual practice. During the end of the week, blessings of elders will help you in solving most of your issues. Your love life will also be blissful. There will be an improvement in your work life and you will get support from your subordinates. Health issues relating to chest and respiratory system can bother you.

Tip of the week: Explore your hidden talent

Lucky days: Friday, Saturday

VIRGO

The week is likely to commence on a hectic note. You will be required to be extremely competitive and stay on top of your game to avoid negativity at the work place. Be careful of any fresh investment in this period, else losses are indicated. This is a favourable time for those facing any ongoing litigation. During the middle of the week, your love life will improve. You will share an emotional bond with your children and the relationship will improve. Also, you will make efforts to increase your sources of income. There could be some health concerns for your mother. There could be some new beginnings in your family, which will bring immense joy. During the end of the week, you need to be extra cautious about your health; else you may face difficulties in the near future. Your younger siblings may need your support. Working professionals may plan for some short-term educational course to up skill themselves.

Tip of the week: Stay on top of your game

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday

LIBRA

During the beginning of the week, you are advised against making any new investment. Guard against speculative tendencies relating to stock trading as it can prove counterproductive. Those studying are likely to excel in their respective field. Health of your children can be a cause of worry and you are advised to take medical advice as and when necessary. By the middle of the week, your health will improve and your will power and motivation will increase. You will accomplish all your tasks well in time with utmost perfection. Also, you will defeat your competitors. At the end of the week, you will witness positivity in your married life. You will try to spend more time with your partner. Those who are in a partnership in business will have a good time. You will be able to resolve your past issues this week. You may also start something new during this period. You should be cautious while travelling, as you may lose your belongings.

Tip of the week: Avoid making new investments

Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday

SCORPIO

This week your efforts and dynamism will increase and you will be able to accomplish all your tasks with honesty, dedication, and on time. There could be short journeys relating to work and signing of new documents and agreements which will be fruitful. Your mother's health will improve and you will spend more time with her. You will be busy with your household work and will spend money for decorating your home. You will benefit from your extraordinary communication skills. You may plan to purchase or sell a property during this time. During the middle of the week, you will be able to complete your pending tasks and will get success in new plans and endeavours. Your hard work and luck will support you well, therefore utilize this time well. By the end of the week, you should take care of your health. You should not be hasty in doing any work; else you may end up spoiling it all.

Tip of the week: Do not be in haste

Lucky days: Thursday, Friday

SAGITTARIUS

You will be in an active state this week. You will be free from any kind of mental stress and will win over people with your gentle behaviour. There are indications of improvement in your career prospects by way of promotion or better job opportunities. There is also a possibility of celebrating an auspicious function at home which will enhance family harmony. You will remain courageous and will be willing to take risks which will pay you rich dividends. There could be some sudden travel plans. During the middle of the week, there could be some unforeseen expenditure on your house. Your mother's health will improve and your bonding with her will strengthen further. At the end of the week, you may face some trouble relating to your children. Students may face some hindrance in their studies. You may make some new friends during this period. You will get closer to your partner emotionally.

Tip of the week: Stay alert for new opportunities

Lucky days: Friday, Saturday

CAPRICORN

The beginning of the week will bring financial gains for you. You could look for new investments or realign existing ones. This is an excellent phase for businesspeople since their business is likely to flourish. There would be new opportunities for career growth and you should grab them with both hands as and when they arrive. During the middle of the week, you will be filled with new ideas about life. You may undertake a short journey to refresh your thoughts. If you are looking to sell off land or property then this is a favourable time for doing that. You are advised to keep a check on your emotions, else you may spoil your tasks at hand. Any problems in love life will be under control. During the end of the week, you may think of buying a new vehicle. However, you are advised to control unnecessary expenses. You need to be vigilant regarding your father's health and take medical advice if necessary. Your health will remain good, barring suffering from occasional anxiety.

Tip of the week: Review your investments

Lucky days: Wednesday, Sunday

AQUARIUS

You could see an unexpected increase in your expenses during the beginning of the week. You could also spend a lot of money in court cases if you are involved in any. Your opponents will try to put you down; hence you are advised to be vigilant. You are advised to keep all your documents safe. During the middle of the week, you may face some mental health issues such as stress and anxiety. However, your family will support you in this time. You could go on a short trip with your life partner. In the last part of the week, you will get success in tasks that you undertake. You will increase your efforts to get better results. At this time, you will support and take care of your younger siblings. You will see growth in your business. Possibilities of foreign travel may also arise with regard to your work. This is the best time to complete stalled work, so complete all your pending tasks.

Tip of the week: Be careful in handling documents

Lucky days: Monday, Friday

PISCES

This week will bring promising results in your work life. This is a good time for people who have jobs and their hard work will bring success. You will also get full support from your siblings. You will have good relations with senior executives at your workplace, and they will appreciate your work. At this time, your income may increase and financial problems, if any, will go away. On the health front, you remain prone to be affected by cold, cough and fever for which necessary precautions are advised. During the middle of the week, your focus at work will improve. You will be a source of motivation for people around you. This is an auspicious time for married people. Love will increase and you will feel happy and contented. At the end of the week, you will be successful in matters related to money. During this time, you can also make important decisions together with your family. Participation in social work will provide beneficial results.

Tip of the week: Stay motivated

Lucky days: Wednesday, Sunday

(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)