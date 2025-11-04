13 years later, shocking POCSO case surfaces at Kollegal’s private special school

Chamarajanagar: A shocking case of sexual harassment of a specially-abled girl student at a private speech and hearing school in Kollegal has come to light — nearly 13 years after the alleged incident took place. The local police have now registered a POCSO case against the accused teacher following a complaint from the school’s CEO.

According to police sources, the incident occurred during the 2012-2013 academic year, when the victim was studying at the institution. The accused teacher allegedly took advantage of the girl’s inability to speak and subjected her to sexual abuse. The matter remained hidden for over a decade until the victim recently revealed the trauma she had endured.

The revelation came during a recent alumni meet held at the same school. The survivor, now an adult, reportedly broke her silence and confided about the abuse in the presence of other former students and staff. Shocked by the disclosure, the school management immediately informed police, and the CEO lodged a formal complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the Kollegal Town Police have filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigations have been initiated, and statements are being recorded.

Police sources said that during preliminary inquiry, it was confirmed that the teacher in question had been employed at the institution during the 2012-13 academic year. However, the accused is yet to be arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed that the probe is in progress. “The complaint has been registered under the POCSO Act based on the survivor’s testimony. We are collecting documentary and witness evidence to trace the accused,” he stated.