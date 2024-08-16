2,000 new vehicles hitting Bengaluru roads every day

Bengaluru: One lakh vehicles come and go to Bangalore every day. Traffic congestion problem has increased by 20 percent in the last two months. Thus the number of vehicles has increased but it may take 15 minutes to cross the small signal in Bangalore. IISC experts have prepared a report that it takes 22 minutes to cross the big signal. The number of vehicles is increasing beyond the capacity of Bangalore roads.

Bangalore is the 2nd most congested city in the country. If the number of vehicles increases further, Bengaluru will become an air polluted city like Delhi. Bangalore’s current roads are fit for only 50 lakh vehicles. But now the number of vehicles in the capital has exceeded the limit. 2 lakh new vehicles will be added to the city in the next four months.

Till 31 March 2024, over 25,13,294 lakh cars, and 78,33,390 lakh bikes were on the road in Bangalore, and a total of 1,03,46,684 crore cars and bikes were registered. From 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 the number of new cars hit the roads is 1,59,239 lakh and 4,78,098 lakh bikes are newly registered. Additional Commissioner of Transport Department Mallikarjuna has informed that 6,37,337 lakh new cars and bikes have been registered in the last financial year.

As on 31 March 24, the number of cars in Delhi is 41,82,834 lakh, while the number of bikes is 94,96,069 lakh. There are a total of 1,36,78,903 crore cars and bikes. From 1 April 2023 to 31 April 2024, 1,93,548 lakh cars and 4,02,610 lakh new bikes hit the roads. A total of 5,96,158 lakh new cars and bikes were registered in the last financial year.

If we compare the number of vehicles in Delhi and Bangalore, Delhi has 41,82,834 lakh cars, while Bangalore has 25,13,294 lakh cars. There is a difference of 16,69,570 lakh cars between Delhi and Bangalore, while Delhi has 94,96,069 lakh bikes while Bangalore has 78,33,390 lakh bikes. There is a difference of 16,62,679 lakh bikes between Delhi and Bangalore.

The number of registered cars in the state of Karnataka so far is 46,76,959 lakh, while there are 2,25,30,213 crore bikes. Similarly, if new cars and bikes hit the roads in the capital, it is almost certain to overtake Delhi.

According to the NGT order, petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than ten years cannot ply in Delhi. However, there is a rule in the state that only government, government-owned corporation board and corporation vehicles that are over fifteen years old should be scrapped.

But considering the number of new vehicles entering the roads every day in the capital, Delhi model rules should be implemented here as well. Due to the increase in the number of vehicles, the air pollution increased. Traffic expert Shri Hari opined that there is no use complaining that people are not able to breathe in this condition.