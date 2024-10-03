A complaint was filed against Munirathna three months ago

Bengaluru: RR Nagar Constituency MLA Munirathna, who is accused in three cases, is now in SIT custody. He is facing interrogation by SIT officials in connection with the rape case. He is defending that all the allegations of the victim are false. However, it has been revealed that three months ago, a complaint was filed against Munirathna.

A complaint was filed against MLA Munirathna in June itself. In June itself, the victim woman filed a complaint against MLA Munirathna at the Kaggalipura police station. The police, who received this complaint as an application, told the complainant to testify in the inquiry regarding the application. A notice was issued to the complainant in this regard. But the complainant did not appear before the police. So the police left the investigation as is. Now again he went to the same police station and filed a complaint, so a case was registered and he was arrested. But some questions are not answered in this matter.

Although the victim had filed a complaint earlier, the police had not registered an FIR. Therefore, the question arises why the police did not file an FIR even though a complaint was filed. Besides, the question has arisen as to why the woman filed a complaint three months ago and withdrew.