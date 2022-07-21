AAP stages demonstration against rising prices

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists held a huge demonstration against the rising prices of essential commodities, at the Freedom Park here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Channappa Gowda Nallooru, president of AAP Bengaluru city political activities, said, "The prices of essential commodities as well as corruption are becoming 'double' in the 'double engine' administration of the BJP. They have proved that their sole aim is to loot people by levying GST even on every essential items such as curd, butter milk etc. It is shameful that those BJP leaders who were calling for bandhs even for a small price rise till 2014, are now defending the rise in the prices."

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should apologise to the people of the State for cheating them by giving wrong information on the GST levied on curd and buttermilk. If what he said is true that the central government is going to reimburse KMF on the GST levied on curd and buttermilk, then why did their prices increase in the market? It's condemnable that a person sitting in the responsible position of the chief minister is giving wrong information to the people," said Channappa Gowda.

AAP Bengaluru women's wing president Kushala Swamy, said, "BJP considers collecting more taxes as a great achievement. They announce a scheme that allows looting of the money collected from tax hikes. They get 40% commission out of it and make the work poor. The additional tax will ultimately reach the pockets of BJP leaders. The party, which is sure that it will not come to power again, is using the opportunity it has now to loot."

"The Modi government is responsible for steep rise in taxes on petrol and diesel. Due to this, although the price of crude oil has decreased in the international market, Indians are not getting the benefit. The Modi government has betrayed the poor and middle class in the country by withdrawing the subsidy on cooking gas. The BJP is busy only protecting the interests of rich businessmen and getting huge donations from them for the party, but the plight of common people is not visible to them," said Kushala.