Accused arrested in student pregnancy case

Mangaluru: A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a college student, resulting in her pregnancy, in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday.

Krishna J Rao (21), the main accused in the case, was apprehended on July 4 in T Narasipura, Mysuru district, and brought to Mangaluru for investigation. Further legal action is underway, police attached to Dakshina Kannada Women Police Station said.

The alleged crime came to light when a 21-year-old girl student, currently pursuing a degree in Mangaluru, gave birth unexpectedly in a private hospital, creating tension in Puttur region, as it sparked outrage among local residents, civil society groups, and political leaders.

The student has filed a case against Krishna J Rao, a resident of Bappalige, accusing him of rape. According to police.

Rao had been absconding since the case was registered on June 24 under Sections 64(1) (rape) and 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.