An ‘Undergraduate Showcase’ for school kids in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In the last few years, Ireland has been at the forefront to welcome Indian students and has progressively emerged as a preferred study abroad destination. To further spread awareness about the options for higher education in Ireland and to pilot them in the right direction, Education in Ireland the national brand for Enterprise Ireland responsible for the promotion of Irish Higher Education Institutions overseas, successfully hosted an 'Undergraduate Showcase' in key schools of Bangalore.

The 'Undergraduate Showcase' commenced on August 22 in Bengaluru. As a part of the roadshow, the representatives from Education in Ireland, Irish Educational institutes, and top-ranked Universities visited The International School of Bengaluru and Candor International School on the first day. On August 23, the representatives visited Ebenezer International School followed by a visit to Stonehill International School. All these visits to the schools included engaging sessions for the students who are seeking higher education abroad. Ireland has an internationally acclaimed reputation for quality academic education and unique courses that prepare students for competitive job markets within Ireland and beyond. From quality-assured education to a welcoming culture, it undeniably provides a holistic experience for international students, looking to pursue higher education abroad.

The country is firmly now on the radar of Indian students when it comes to studying abroad options, and over 6000 Indian students have already chosen Ireland for undergraduate and postgraduate study to date. The Undergraduate Showcase in Bengaluru readily threw light on all of the above-mentioned and helped students to learn and map out their educational as well as career decisions.