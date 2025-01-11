ASHA Workers Secure Improved Pay and Benefits

Bengaluru : The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in Karnataka have successfully concluded their indefinite strike after the state government announced a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs. 10,000, effective April. This decision, which includes additional incentives for extra tasks, comes as a long-awaited victory for the workers following years of advocacy for better pay and working conditions.

The announcement was made after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with health department officials and ASHA Union leaders on Friday to address their demands. The government also assured paid leave of up to three months for ASHA workers requiring hospitalisation due to serious health issues.

The strike, which began on Tuesday and drew hundreds of ASHA workers to Freedom Park in Bengaluru, highlighted the urgency of their demands. Health Commissioner Sivakumar K B visited the protest site to relay the government's decision, which has been welcomed by the workers.

Beyond the honorarium, the government pledged to introduce monthly leaves and promised to examine retirement benefits for ASHA workers in the future. It also agreed to increase funding for the program and include union representatives in pre-budget discussions to ensure their voices are heard in policy decisions.

The resolution has brought an end to an eight-year struggle for Karnataka’s ASHA workers. Expressing relief and satisfaction with the government’s commitments, the workers confirmed they would resume their duties, signalling a new chapter in their efforts to improve community health services.