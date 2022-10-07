Aster CMI hospital in Karnataka to bag European recognition in 2022

Bengaluru: Aster CMI Hospital, one of the renowned multi-specialty healthcare institutions in Bangalore bagged accreditation from the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) for its Palliative and Supportive Care unit. This state-of-art centre works on the concept of latest interdisciplinary team approach. A unique medical service model that involves team members from various specialities working collaboratively, with a patient-centric approach, to set goals, pool expertise, communicate effectively at all times, help make decisions, share resources and responsibilities. Aster's Palliative and Supportive Care offers a comprehensive care for patients under one roof for both oncology and non-oncology patients with life limiting illness. Aster CMI Hospital is the only corporate hospital in Karnataka to receive recognition from ESMO in 2022.

ESMO is the leading professional organisation for medical oncology established with an aim to improve the quality of cancer care, from prevention, diagnosis and to appropriately incorporate palliative care during active disease management and End of life care. The organization has more than 25,000 members representing oncology professionals from over 160 countries worldwide, ESMO is the society of reference for oncology education and information.

Palliative care plays a very important role in improving the quality of life of patients suffering from life threatening diseases and also helps them understand their choices for medical treatment. It is a specialized medical care administered to people with serious health issues such as cancer, heart failure, Parkinson's disease, chronic pulmonary disease, dementia, or any other life limiting chronic health conditions.

Elated on receiving the recognition, Lead Consultant-Palliative Care and Rehabilitation Medicine, Aster Hospitals, DrRaghavendra R said, We are honored to receive the acknowledgement from The European Society of Medical Oncology. Our team at the department of palliative medicine uses the interdisciplinary and acute palliative care model.

The department consists of three palliative physicians, two clinical nurse specialists, in addition to psycho-oncology team, onco-nutritionist, clinical pharmacologist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, speech & swallowing therapist, rehabilitation specialist and involve appropriate complementary and alternative medicine concepts. All members are professionals and have more than twenty years of combined experience. We practice ethical and evidence-based palliative medicine. Our focus is on caring for patients from the moment they are diagnosed with a chronic life-limiting illness throughout the duration of the disease. We also provide home care and bereavement services."

Palliative medicine is an emerging specialty. It is an approach for improving the quality of life of patients dealing with such life threatening diseases. Patients under palliative care receive medical care for their symptoms along with treatment intended to cure serious illness. Palliative care is suggested to patients with symptom burden and need for supportive care exists.