Attach radio collar to captured elephant and release into forest: Khandre

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has suggested fitting a radio collar on the elephant captured near Kerekette in Chikkamagaluru district before releasing it back into the forest.

Chairing the 4th Standing Committee meeting of the State Wildlife Board at the Aranya Bhavan, Khandre said the elephant, which was captured recently after being involved in the deaths of two people, is currently in a camp. He directed officials and wildlife experts to assess the animal’s behaviour before making a final decision.

The Minister also instructed that former cricketer Anil Kumble, who serves as the Forest and Wildlife Ambassador, be invited to attend future meetings of the board.

Sharavathi sanctuary proposal

Khandre also directed officials to review all ongoing projects in the Western Ghats, including roads and infrastructure works, to ensure that environmental conditions are being followed.

He noted that landslides in areas like Shirur have been caused by steep cuts to hill slopes and suggested reducing the angle of cutting from 90 degrees to 45 degrees to prevent future collapses.

The Minister stressed that any project proposed in forest or wildlife zones must include mitigation measures to minimize disturbance to wildlife. The proposal to release part of the forest area from the Sharavathi Lion-tailed Macaque Wildlife Sanctuary has been forwarded to the National Board for Wildlife for final approval.

The board also discussed a project to provide drinking water connections to 291 habitations in Hanur constituency of Chamarajanagar district, approving the release of 4.45 hectares of forest land for the initiative.

A proposal to install BSNL communication towers inside the Attiveri Bird Sanctuary, Sharavathi Sanctuary, and Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary was deferred, with the Minister asking for an environmental impact report before further consideration.

Proposals for road construction and widening inside the Sharavathi Sanctuary, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone, and Someshwara Sanctuary were approved with the condition that they cause minimal disturbance to wildlife.

Khandre also directed officials to inspect the proposed leopard conservation reserve in Chittapur and submit a detailed report.