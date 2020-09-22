Author resolves The Unsolved Case Of An Indian Woman

Bengaluru: The book 'The Unsolved Case of an Indian Woman' is the third book from Puneeth JH that hit the stands. Apart from being a psychological thriller, the book is the only fiction novel that has used Daman as a backdrop. The union territory- Daman has been often neglected and normally associated with Diu, which is geographically and culturally different. Hence, the book spreads light on the history, culture and heritage of Daman and argues to retain the unique identity it deserves.



Furthermore, the book is a journey of a protagonist - a 40-year-old single woman advocate, who raises voice against the social odds the people are facing in Daman.

Many real events such as women harassment and increased prostitution due to a surge in tourism and the Daman-Ganga bridge accident that took away the life of more than 20 kids are central themes in the thrilling book. In a freewheeling interview with The Hans India, celebrated author, Puneeth talks about the book and his interests.

This is your third book. Can you talk about what this new book is all about?



'The Unsolved Case of an Indian Woman', a psychological thriller, is a journey of a protagonist- Miss Tandel, a 40-year-old advocate, who bravely investigates crimes, strives against corruption, and hinders women harassment. The first half of the book creates various puzzle pieces, and as the book progress, these puzzles fall in place. With more than a year of research, it has turned out to be a distinct blend of mystery, emotions and facts. The book portrays the sensitive topics of society, especially regarding Daman and Gujarat. It has an average rating of 4.2 in Goodreads and Amazon with most of the readers commenting that the book kept them on their toes, and it was a page-turner.

In the last book, you have blended romance and history in the backdrop of the Vijayanagara empire whereas the latest book spreads light on the history, culture and heritage of Daman Is there any affinity you have towards these places?



My second book, "The Forbidden Quest of Mysore" and my latest release, "The Unsolved Case of an Indian Woman" are two distinct books, and there is no affinity in either the backdrop location or in the storyline.

I prefer choosing real places as a backdrop as they add character to the story. Also, we Indians are culturally diverse, and hence, backdropping different cities in different books allow both me and my readers to explore distinctive parts of our country.

What amount of research goes before you venture with your writing?



Research is the backbone of any book. As this was the first time that Daman was in the backdrop in any fiction novel, I held the responsibility to address the prevailing crisis of Daman. This book was their voice to the rest of the country. Hence, I had to sit down with the people who were born and spent most of their lives in Daman and note down their opinion. With such help, I had to research about various topics such as the Portugal rule in India, the issues faced by the local fishermen, the illegal passport scam and immigration fraud, the unauthorised liquor trade from Daman to Gujarat, the raise in women harassment by tourists who come to Daman in search of cheap Liquor, and many more.

Readers' time is very precious, and a well-researched book will help the author to make sure that his readers' time is worth it.

Are there any plans of taking the book to filmmakers' for its adaptation?



At least half of my readers commented that "The unsolved case of an Indian woman" will be a great movie. So I believe that it has magnificent potential. Shortly, I am making plans to pitch the book to leading filmmakers of the country.

Were you always interested in writing apart from academics or you have an interest in sports and extracurricular activities?



I have never shied away to explore different things in life. Apart from spending most of my time as a doctoral researcher studying satellite communication, I enjoy being a choreographer and dancer at an Indian dance club in Luxembourg named-LuxIndancers. Even though I never mastered sports, I enjoy swimming and running. I also play Hindustani Bansuri, but pretty much keep it to myself. So, people often say that I am Jack of all trades, master of none. But I believe, life is not merely about being a master but to do the things that bring joy. So, I respond to the critics as- Yes, I am a jack of all trades and a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master of one.

You stay in Germany and write codes in C++. How did you develop interest in writing books?



I remember when in school I used to write poetry and love letters to help my friends! Back then I never thought that it was a gift. But, later when I went to pre-university, a dear friend shared her heart-touching story. Maybe, her tears evoked me, or perhaps the odds in the society provoked me and all I wanted to be was a voice for all those silent struggling hearts, and hence "Love, lust and loyalty in a girl's life" was born. It was then the writer in me was born.