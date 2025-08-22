Ban on DJ sound systems at public events

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Police have reiterated that the use of DJ sound systems at public and private events will not be permitted, citing clear legal provisions against their deployment. Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy clarified on Thursday that law enforcement will continue to enforce the ban strictly, given the frequent violations reported in the coastal city.

“The law is very clear with regard to the use of DJs. Permission cannot be granted for their use in any programmes,” Mr. Reddy said. Authorities have argued that the excessive decibel levels produced by DJ setups not only violate noise pollution norms but also disturb religious places, educational institutions, hospitals, and residential areas. In recent months, police stations across Dakshina Kannada have fielded numerous complaints from residents about DJs operating well past permissible hours.

The Commissioner emphasised that while traditional music, including nadaswara, dhol, or licensed sound systems, may be allowed within prescribed limits, high-powered DJ systems remain prohibited. Organisers who violate the norms face immediate seizure of equipment and possible criminal cases.

The issue often intensifies during festivals, processions, and weddings in Mangaluru and surrounding taluks, where youth groups and event managers demand DJs as part of celebrations. However, officials said enforcement is necessary to ensure law and order, particularly during late-night gatherings.

The move comes amid rising concerns in coastal Karnataka over noise levels, public nuisance, and instances of clashes triggered during late-night celebrations. Police have urged the public to cooperate, stressing that maintaining peace and public health outweighs entertainment.