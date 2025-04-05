BBMP chief directs officials to do field work

Bengaluru: Heavy rains lashed the BBMP limits on Thursday. Alarmed by this, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed the officials to take precautionary measures to avoid any problems in the coming monsoon season.

Addressing a meeting held at the employees’ hall of the corporation headquarters on to avoid problems arising from monsoon rains, BBMP Chief instructed all officials to take necessary measures under the Disaster Management Act and act quickly. The areas that were most problematic during the last monsoon season should not face any problems this time.

Appropriate measures should be taken in this regard. He instructed to complete the works in Sai Layout, Pai Layout, KendriyaVihar Apartment, Kogilu Cross, Sarjapur Road (Ibballur Junction), AbbigereKereKodi, Mysore Road, Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple and other places before the onset of the monsoon season.

There are a total of 209 flood-affected areas in the city, including 11 new areas, in addition to the 198 flood-affected areas. In this regard, necessary measures have already been taken in 166 places to ensure that there are no problems.

Appropriate measures should be taken in the remaining 43 flood-affected areas to ensure that there are no problems. He instructed that the officials should personally visit the flood-affected areas and resolve the problem.The Traffic Police Department has identified 180 water-logging places on major roads within the jurisdiction of the corporation, and among these, the concerned engineers should conduct a site inspection as per the list provided by the Traffic Police Department and take appropriate action to prevent water from stagnating. He also instructed to clean the garbage near the gratings installed on the roadside and ensure that rainwater flows smoothly into the side drains.

Officers working in disaster management within the corporation should meet the Zonal Commissioner and make necessary preparations. A standard operating procedure (SOP) has already been prepared for disaster management, and he instructed the officers to work actively according to it.

Officers from the corporation, BESCOM, and Water Board should be assigned to the BBMP control rooms before the onset of the rainy season. A list of department-wise officers should be prepared immediately in this regard. In addition, a list of SDRF/NDRF officers should be prepared. He instructed to keep all the necessary supplies for the rainy season in the control rooms. There are 20 fire stations and 1 SDRF company within the corporation, and the Zonal Commissioners should always be in touch with the fire stations coming under the respective zone. He also instructed to keep a list of officers/staff working in the fire station. He also instructed to get a list of staff working in the super sucker and jutting machines of the water board.

The Rajakaluves should be cleaned continuously by using JCBs. A 2-month plan should be prepared for cleaning the Rajakaluves and a list should be given.

Rainwater should be ensured to flow smoothly everywhere. He instructed the officials to take appropriate action so that there is no problem anywhere.

There are 30 teams in the city that clear trees and branches that are uprooted due to rain, and all the teams should work actively. He instructed to respond immediately to complaints from citizens.

Special Commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar, Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Avinash Menon Rajendran, Preeti Gehlot, Zonal Commissioners Satish, Ramya, Ramesh, Kari Gowda, Snehal, Digvijay Bodke, Principal Engineers Prahlad, Chief Engineer, Water Board, BESCOM, Metro, Fire, Traffic Police Officials of the department and other concerned officials were present.