BDA planning to add 3,000 acres of 18 villages for Karanth layout

Bengaluru: While the development work of Dr. K Shivarama Karanth Layout is in progress, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) came forward to identify the land required to build an advanced layout under the same name.

This is the second largest layout being developed by BDA. The final notification was to acquire 3837 acres 5.25 guntes of land for this project. Out of this, 3173 acres 22.60 guntes of the acquired land has been acquired without any dispute, and 9 blocks with an area of about 63,05,833 sq m. have been divided into 9 blocks and about 30,000 plots of various sizes have been created.

About Rs 1800 crore has been spent for its development. While the work related to the layout is in progress, it is planned to add about 3000 acres to the advanced layout by extending the advanced layout to 18 villages in Yelahanka and Bangalore North taluk.

The BDA, which had issued a notification in this regard on May 5, had formed a team of four land acquisition officers to identify the land required for the layout proposed to be created by Dr. K Shivarama Karanth and to consolidate the information required for issuing the preliminary notification. It was instructed to identify the land that can be acquired, fill in the account, area and other details related to it in the prescribed form and submit it within 5 days (May 10) along with the map and RTCs.

‘’As instructed, the field survey is already almost complete. The landmark, map, account holder details, area, chalk line and other details have been compiled and provided to the authority, and it has been decided to submit a proposal to the government soon,’’ says an official.

The villages that have been primarily identified for the expansion of Shivarama Karantha Layout are in the limits of Yelahanka and Bangalore North taluks. It includes a total of 18 villages including Kondashettyhalli, Lingarajasagar, Soladevanahalli, Chikkabanavara, Kempapura, Kasaghattapura, Kumbarahalli, Avalahalli, Mavallipura, JB Kaval, Lingarajpura, Mylappanahalli, Bylakere, Madhugirihalli, Shivakote, Muthugadahalli, Krishnarajapura, Krishnarajasagar. Some of the villages in these identified areas, including Soladevanahalli, Chikkabanavara, JB Kaval, are close to the proposed Peripheral Ring Road corridor.

In some of the 9 zones, 85% of the work has been completed, while in others, 30% is pending. Electric poles have been installed. Road, UGD network, water connection, and improvement works of junctions are in progress. All contractors have been instructed to complete this work within three months. The expansion process of the layout could have been started after completing the work of the layout that is currently being undertaken and allotment of sites. However, the BDA is acting hastily in this matter.

‘There is undeveloped land in Bengaluru North. Also, connectivity will increase from the PRR corridor. Due to this, the demand for housing in this area will also increase. In this context, the expansion of the layout also needs to be done soon. Since the expansion of the layout is also coming near the PRR project, the land requirement may exceed 3000 acres,’’ say BDA sources.