Live
- Delhi Hearing Disrupted: BJP’s Rekha Gupta Assaulted, Accused Held
- ‘BJP using Nitish till polls, wants to form govt through backdoor’
- Pb police recover hand grenade after arrest of 2 BKI operatives
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 20): Get Diamonds, Skins, Outfits
- Minor held for killing snake in Ballia
- UP Cow Commission, Patanjali join hands to promote cow protection
- 2 pose as cops, demand ransom after abduction
- Rajinikanth’s Coolie Rakes in ₹216 Crore by Day 6, Outshines Hrithik-Jr NTR’s War 2 Opening Week
- Adityanath announces 6 new forensic labs
- Tourists getting stranded: Alarm raised over ageing safari vehicles in Ranthambore
Bengaluru Metro imposes Rs 30 fee for large bags
Passengers express outrage
Bengaluru: After recent hikes in ticket fares sparked public anger, Namma Metro commuters are now voicing frustration over an additional charge for carrying large bags. A passenger recently revealed on social media that he was asked to pay ₹30 for carrying his oversized bag on the metro.
“I was absolutely stunned that I had to pay ₹30 in the Bangalore metro for this bag. The Bangalore metro is already the most expensive in the country, and this just adds to the burden. This is just another example of how the @OfficialBMRCL is excluding people from accessing metro,” wrote Avinash Chanchal on social media platform X.
According to BMRCL’s regulations, passengers can carry one bag free of cost if it measures within 60 cm x 45 cm x 25 cm and weighs under 15 kg. Any additional or oversized luggage requires a separate luggage ticket costing ₹30, which must be purchased at the customer service counter. The rules further state that passengers who fail to buy a luggage ticket will face a penalty of ₹250, and metro officials are authorised to evict violators from the train.