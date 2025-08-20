Bengaluru Metro imposes Rs 30 fee for large bags

Bengaluru: After recent hikes in ticket fares sparked public anger, Namma Metro commuters are now voicing frustration over an additional charge for carrying large bags. A passenger recently revealed on social media that he was asked to pay ₹30 for carrying his oversized bag on the metro.

“I was absolutely stunned that I had to pay ₹30 in the Bangalore metro for this bag. The Bangalore metro is already the most expensive in the country, and this just adds to the burden. This is just another example of how the @OfficialBMRCL is excluding people from accessing metro,” wrote Avinash Chanchal on social media platform X.

According to BMRCL’s regulations, passengers can carry one bag free of cost if it measures within 60 cm x 45 cm x 25 cm and weighs under 15 kg. Any additional or oversized luggage requires a separate luggage ticket costing ₹30, which must be purchased at the customer service counter. The rules further state that passengers who fail to buy a luggage ticket will face a penalty of ₹250, and metro officials are authorised to evict violators from the train.