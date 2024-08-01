Live
Just In
Bengaluru: Nigerian woman who ingested drugs worth Rs 10 cr held at airport
Bengaluru: A Nigerian woman who had ingested narcotic drugs valued at Rs ten crore has been arrested, an official in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Wednesday.
DRI personnel had specific intelligence inputs about the woman, who had arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport on July 26 from Dubai, that she was possessing drugs, the official said.
The passenger was intercepted and, on sustained interrogation, admitted that she had ingested contraband in the form of capsules, DRI sources said. She was produced before a judge for the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases for permission to conduct a medical examination and extract the capsules from her stomach. “A total of 57 capsules containing narcotics have been purged from her body.
The contents of the capsules have tested positive for cocaine. The said 57 capsules, approximately one Kg, valued at Rs 10 crore, have been seized. The passenger has been arrested. Further investigation is under progress,” the official said.