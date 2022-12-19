Bengaluru's Energy Week Will Be Launched By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the India Energy Week 2023 in Karnataka in February of the following year. He stated that approximately 10,000 delegates from India and overseas will attend the event while speaking on Sunday at the opening of the 3,000 KLPD Ethanol and Sugar Factory of VIN Distilleries and Sugars Private Limited in Konanakeri Village in Shiggaon Taluk of Haveri district. He said that the central government chose Bengaluru as the location because it has the most R&D centres.

He declared that the two ethanol facilities are operating in the Haveri district's Sankur and Hirekerur, and others will be built. Factories will be granted permission in order to assist farmers and provide employment for people.

Be continued that the future of the nation will be shaped in this developing state of Karnataka. Bommai claimed that thanks to Minister Murgesh Nirani, the state is now the biggest producer of sugar, alcohol, and ethonol. He also praised Shivaram Hebbar, the minister of labour, for establishing businesses in this area. He strives to create between 2,000 and 3,000 indirect jobs in addition to 500 to 500 direct positions. Bommai stated that the distillery there also produces ethonal, and the cane crushing capacity is 300 KLPD.