Bhaskar T Nagendrappa takes charge as CREDAI Karnataka President

Bengaluru: CREDAI Karnataka has announced the appointment of Bhaskar T Nagendrappa as its new President for 2025-27. With an extensive track record of leadership and a strong commitment to the real estate sector, He takes over the reins from incumbent president Pradeep D Raikar. Bhaskar brings with him a fresh perspective and innovative strategies to propel the organization forward.

Under his guidance, CREDAI Karnataka is poised to address emerging challenges and seize opportunities to contribute significantly to the state’s development. Bhaskar has earlier served as the President of CREDAI Bengaluru (2021-2023) and as President Elect of CREDAI Karna-taka, during which he demonstrated exceptional strategic leadership. At the national level, he has been a key contributor as Chairman of the Skill Development Committee at CREDAI Na-tional. The change in guard took place in the presence of D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Min-ister, Government of Karnataka along with other dignitaries from CREDAI Karnataka.

Sharing his vision for CREDAI Karnataka, Bhaskar emphasised the importance of sustainable growth, collaboration, and transparency saying, “Over the next two years, our focus will be on fostering sustainable development, enhancing collaboration among stakeholders, and driving innovation in the real estate sector. Our goal is to make CREDAI Karnataka an integral part of the decision-making process of CREDAI at the national level. Together, we will work towards creating a more transparent and efficient ecosystem that benefits both developers and homebuy-ers.”

The President Elect, CREDAI Karnataka, Dharmendra B Mehta said “CREDAI Karnataka will continue to be a strong advocate for the real estate industry, addressing challenges and cre-ating opportunities for growth. Our aim is to strengthen the industry’s contribution to the state’s economy while ensuring ethical practices and customer satisfaction. We remain committed to driving excellence, innovation, and progress in the real estate sector across Karnataka and the country.”

Other office bearers include Uday Shankar Shetty as Vice President - North, D Srihari as Vice President - South, Mahaveer S Mehta as Secretary, Mamta Bharaktiya as Joint Secretary, Pan-chakshari S Hiremath as Joint Secretary - North, Arun Pandit L as Joint Secretary - South, and Dhanraj Talampally as Treasurer.