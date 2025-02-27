Bhima lift irrigation project faces financial turmoil

Kalaburagi: In Kalaburagi, the Bhima Lift Irrigation Project was initiated with the noble intention of providing irrigation to 60,000 acres of farmland using the water from the Bhima River. However, the situation has now taken a concerning turn, as the irrigation department finds itself in a predicament where it struggles to pay the electricity bills needed to sustain this essential project.

The Bhima Lift Irrigation Corporation Limited, operating in the Afzalpur division, has not made any electricity payments since the current Congress government came to power. The outstanding electricity bill has accumulated to a shocking total of Rs. 5 crore 52 lakh, leaving many astonished and concerned about the state of governance and financial management within the department.

Reports indicate that GESCOM, the electricity supply company, has repeatedly issued notices to the Irrigation Department regarding the unpaid bills. Despite this, the irrigation officials have not taken steps to resolve the matter. Recently, GESCOM has issued an ultimatum, warning that electricity supply will be cut off if the bills remain unpaid. Allegations have surfaced that even after such warnings, the irrigation officials are acting as if the issue does not concern them, leading to public outrage.

In a blatant display of double standards, while GESCOM officials are quick to take stringent action against businesses and households that fail to pay their electricity dues, they seem to be handling the irrigation department’s outstanding payments with inconsistency. The public is left questioning why the same level of accountability is not being applied to government departments. Funds are reportedly being released to the irrigation department periodically, which should include provisions for electricity costs. The pressing question remains: where is this money going?

The breakdown of the outstanding electricity bills reveals a troubling lack of financial oversight. The Karnataka Irrigation Corporation Limited’s accounts show that the Bhima Lift Irrigation Project owes Rs. 4,37,55,182 for the Balundagi Jack Well, Rs. 1,14,42,079 for the Allagi (B) Jack Well, and Rs. 30,324 for the Sonna Dam, making a total of Rs. 5,52,27,585 in unpaid electricity bills. Despite numerous communications to the Executive Engineer of the project requesting payment, no action has been taken to alleviate the debt.Compounding the crisis, the state government’s various guarantee schemes have resulted in a financial shortfall for the irrigation department. Many citizens feel that the government is unable to fund essential irrigation projects and pay the associated electricity bills because most of its resources are allocated to these guarantees. Farmers are increasingly vocal about their demand for the government to prioritize funding for irrigation projects to ensure the stability of agriculture in the region. Despite the mounting challenges, it has been reported that a partial payment of Rs. 80 lakh has been made recently towards the outstanding electricity bill. However, more than Rs. 4 crore 50 lakh remains unpaid. Santosh Kumar Sajjan, Executive Engineer of the Bhima Lift Irrigation Corporation Limited, has stated that the remaining dues will be settled with GESCOM in due course. Nagaraj Kusama, Assistant Executive Engineer at GESCOM in Afzalpur, confirmed that the electricity bills had not been paid for two to three years, highlighting the severity

of the issue.