Big Fat Wedding! Turns in with a bang!

Mangaluru: Everybody has heard of a big, fat Indian Wedding. But the think tanks of ‘Wedding Tourism’ have turned a new leaf in this coastal city. Yes, all big fat weddings are held for four days of festivities as we know it, but imagine there is no bride or groom, but every other feature that these weddings boast of, is there, including the traditional band, music, floral decoration, and even the wedding suite!



The city witnessed the four-day big fat wedding event with delight, and those who have a wedding to be planned by their families found this experience quite useful! The four-day extravaganza ended on Sunday, where even a Bidai(bridal send-off)

Hotel BMS in Mangluru City hosted this event for a creative group that organised it on a business model. The first day was for just invitees followed by three days of wedding festivities with entry fees and and a buffet spread that was a gourmet’s delight. The Big Fat Mangalorean wedding encapsulates the splendour of a traditional Mangalorean wedding with a modern twist. The celebration spanned across multiple spaces within the hotel, transforming each venue to reflect the various festivities associated with a wedding says Lakshmi Shenoy

“The event kicked off with an exclusive day reserved for invitees. The guest list had the crème de la crème of Mangaluru, including business magnates, event managers, photographers, influencers, media personalities, models, and hoteliers. This day will go down in the city's history as a testament to the high-profile nature of the event”.

The festivities open to the public on the second day, offering a unique opportunity for all to experience the grandeur of a wedding that is fit for a celebrity. The people immersed themselves in the ambience of a traditional wedding banquet, replete with sumptuous cuisine served both buffet-style and in a seated manner by Hotel BMS.

The third day brought a vibrant sangeeth celebration to life. The party hall will come alive with the rhythm of music, featuring DJs to keep the crowd grooving. Guests can enjoy delectable treats from chat counters and adorn their hands with intricate designs from skilled Mehendi artists.

The grand finale of the event concluded on Sunday with a dazzling cocktail party. The celebration also extended to a room meticulously decorated for a honeymoon package, adding a touch of romance to the festivities.

The beauty of the event was that all the usual concessionaires who offer various services in regular weddings were there with their branding in kind, including a spread of deserts by Ribbons and Balloons.

This one-of-a-kind event held in the city if not the state, is an exhibition of perfection and grandeur all rolled into one Shenoy commented. (eom)