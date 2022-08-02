BMTC earns `2.61 crore in 24 days from digital app

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which was in the midst of losses due to Covid, seems to have got a booster for the corporation's income with the newly introduced digital app pass system. From the month of introduction of the app till now (three and a half months) the revenue has increased by 10 times.

A digital transportation app called Tummoc was introduced in April this year. Due to the popularity of this app, the corporation was able to sell 56,365 passes in just 24 days and earn Rs 2.61 crore in revenue. This system is also popular with the general public. Passengers used to get day passes from bus operators earlier. However, the weekly and monthly passes had to be compulsorily obtained by going to the bus depots and queuing up within the specified date.

The monthly pass was issued only to those passengers who had obtained a BMTC identity card. If the card was not there, one had to pay Rs 100 and get a new BMTC identity card. The pass obtained by the passenger was valid only till the last date of the month. Now with the new digital app, a passenger-friendly pass is being offered by clearing all the confusions.

BMTC introduced a new app called Tummoc in April. Anyone using a smart phone can download this app. It includes day pass, weekly pass and monthly pass for regular BMTC bus, Vajra, Vayu Vajra (Volvo) buses. A passenger can get the pass he or she wants. After scanning any identity card available with the passenger, they have to select the desired pass and pay digitally. After this the pass access will be available. Since this digital pass also has an identity card, you can keep this digital pass in your mobile and move around the city.

Digital pass QR code on all buses

All buses including BMTC regular bus, Vajra, Vayu Vajra have QR code affixed. After boarding the bus, the passenger just needs to scan the QR code and the passenger's count will be taken into account. Passengers opined that during peak hours the number of passengers in the buses increases, making it a bit difficult to scan.

Earlier, whichever date the bus pass was obtained, it would expire on the last date of the month. However, digital pass is valid for 30 days from the date of receipt. This has benefited the passengers.

Earlier, if you pay Rs 200 or Rs 500 while getting a day pass, the conductor would find it difficult to give the change. Now the problem has been solved with digital pass. Also, in the month of June only some buses were fitted with QR code. Now BMTC has pasted QR code on all buses. One of the regular commuters, Uma D said that cash back offer is also available after scanning and travelling.

Tenfold increase in income

So far 16 lakh passes have been sold, out of which 50,000 passes have been received digitally by passengers. When this app was launched in the month of April, the revenue from the pass was Rs 21 lakh. In 24 days of July, it earned Rs 2.61 crore. A senior BMTC official said that the revenue has increased 10 times in just three and a half months.

Digital pass system has been introduced with the aim of making BMTC passenger friendly. People are also happy with this and the number of users is increasing day by day. For senior citizens, the regular monthly pass is discounted at Rs 945. Vayuvajra has a monthly pass rate of Rs 1,500 for students.