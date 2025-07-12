BMTC rolls out 148 non-AC e-buses with safety, eco-friendly upgrades

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Friday announced the induction of 148 non-AC electric buses from Tata Motors Ltd for public service, along with the launch of new routes under express services and package tours. The first phase of this induction was marked by the ceremonial flag-off of 10 non-AC electric buses by State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

By further expanding its fleet of electric buses, BMTC has taken a significant step towards promoting public transport and combating rising vehicular pollution in Bengaluru. As of now, BMTC operates a total of 1,436 electric buses across various routes in the city, it said.

“These additional 148 new non-AC electric buses, supplied by TML (Tata Motors Ltd) Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd, are being operated under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model for a contractual period of 12 years at a rate of Rs 41.01 per kilometre per bus, inclusive of electricity charges,” BMTC said in a statement. “Financial assistance of Rs 39.08 lakh per bus has been extended under the Directorate of Urban & Land Transport (DULT) and the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) scheme,” it added. According to BMTC, the operation of these electric buses is instrumental in preventing the emission of approximately 2.07 lakh kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere and contributes to saving nearly 77,000 litres of diesel daily, thereby bolstering the city’s green transport initiatives.