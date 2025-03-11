Bommai seeks thorough probe into Ranya Rao case

Bengaluru : A thorough and in-depth investigation must be conducted to identify those involved in the illegal gold smuggling network linked to actress Ranya Rao, said former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to the media in Delhi on Monday, he clarified that during his tenure, the allocation of land to the company where Ranya Rao was a director never reached the Chief Minister’s level. He said that land was allotted to Xiroda India Pvt. Ltd. in the Sira industrial area in Tumkur district. “Whenever entrepreneurs seek land, we follow the necessary agreements. A Land Audit Committee, comprising the Principal Secretary and senior officials, evaluates and recommends land allocation based on business needs.”

“Projects worth up to Rs 500 crore are decided at the ministerial level and do not reach the Chief Minister. In my tenure, this issue did not come up. The allocation is done through the Single Window Proceeding under the leadership of the Industries Minister. Once land is allotted, a notice is issued for payment. Since payment was not made, the land was not handed over”.

The MP said that numerous applications for land are submitted in the interest of industrial development. The current government has also allocated land worth thousands of crores. No one can predict future criminal activities. The probe into the actress smuggling gold illegally from Dubai is ongoing and it must be conducted in all dimensions, and the culprits must be punished.

Commenting on media reports alleging that two ministers were involved, the former CM demanded a detailed and deep investigation is necessary. This does not appear to be an isolated incident. It is impossible for such a major crime to occur without officials’ involvement. The entire network behind it must be exposed. A CBI probe will reveal who was responsible. A thorough investigation will bring out the truth,” he asserted.

Govt fails in Greater Bengaluru management

Bommai attacked the state government for its failure in Bengaluru’s administration and said from road repairs to new road construction and drainage management, nothing has been handled properly. For two years, they have only spoken about Brand Bengaluru without implementing anything. Even in the budget, no practical projects have been announced.

“ During our tenure, we had planned a World Bank loan of Rs 1,700 crore, which has now been finalized. The government is trying to cover up its failures. Even if God himself comes, the situation cannot be fixed under this government’s approach. Bengaluru’s expansion remains the same. Chief engineers have already been appointed for various zones, and now they are trying to appoint separate commissioners for each zone, which is not a solution. Instead, planned financial support should be provided.

We had proposed developing two satellite towns to ease connectivity, and the government should consider such measures,” he advised.

On the state government’s plan to revise ration cards, Bommai said the government should not make hasty decisions. Eligible beneficiaries must not be denied their rights. All stakeholders, including opposition parties, should be consulted. First, a pilot implementation should be conducted in two taluks to identify challenges before extending it state-wide.