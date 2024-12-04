Book release event sparks progressive discourse on religion and social justice

Koppa: This quaint town recently witnessed a transformative book launch event, marking the release of two significant works: Chimani Belakininda, an autobiography by thinker and intellectual M.G. Hegde, and the second edition of Nadu Baggisada Edeya Dhani, penned by Mahendra Kumar and documented by progressive writer Naveen Surinje. The event, described as more than just a literary gathering, evolved into a platform for progressive thinkers and inclusivity.

The occasion was notable for bringing together individuals with ideological differences, including voices from outside the Sangh Parivar. Both M.G. Hegde and Mahendra Kumar, who have distanced themselves from the Sangh, used the launch to challenge conventional religious narratives and advocate for a renewed focus on social justice.

Speakers at the event argued that contemporary religious movements often overlook core principles of spiritual and individual ethics. They highlighted that Hindu Vedanta and Upanishads, which stress vyakti dharma (individual ethics) and vritti dharma (professional ethics), are often overshadowed by the political undertones of Hindutva. Similarly, other faiths like Islam and Christianity were criticised for neglecting practical aspects of jeevana dharma (the ethics of everyday living) in favour of doctrinal rigidity.

The discussions underscored the need for a paradigm shift—one that reclaims the essence of Vedantic and spiritual teachings across religions to foster inclusivity, equity, and justice. The event, hailed as a “movement in the making,” reflects a growing call to realign religious discourses with principles that prioritise humanity over dogma.

Top intellectuals, writers and thinkers of the region like Dr. Kalkuli Vittal Hegde, Prof. Purushottam Bilimale and leaders from various advocates of social justice and inclusivity participated and unequivocally agreed that an alternative thought process must emerge out of the realms of religious overtones and the society must move towards more democratic equality.

This convergence of diverse perspectives signals an emerging dialogue about redefining the role of faith in addressing the complexities of modern society.