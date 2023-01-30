BS Yediyurappa announces retirement from elections

Belagavi: In an interesting twist in the assembly elections race of BJP, Former Chief Minister and party strongman, BS Yediyurappa has announced his retirement from the upcoming elections. According to him, although he will no more participate in the assembly elections, he will actively participate in politics.

In a media interaction, Yediyurappa said, "I will not contest again. I have reached 80 years of age. I have decided that I will not contest in the assembly elections of 2023 as well as any future elections that is to come."

"I will however, continue my career in active politics. I have decided to work tirelessly for the party's benefit. I aim on keeping BJP in power in the state and ensuring that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," BSY said.

BSY was also called "Rajahuli" (King Tiger) by his close circles, followers and supporters for his stand in politics. He has been credited for bringing BJP to power when it was gaining traction in the state since 2007. For BJP, this news might not have come out of the blue, but the party will certainly benefit from BSY's participation in active politics.