Case filed in MUDA document tampering issue

Mangaluru: Authorities have initiated an investigation into a case of file tampering at the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office, following a viral video that exposed the incident. The Urwa police have registered a case against Ibrahim, a former member of the Talapady Gram Panchayat, in connection with the matter.

The incident reportedly took place on January 7 at around 1:30 pm, during the lunch break when the office was unoccupied. Exploiting the absence of staff, the accused is said to have entered the first-floor office, accessed a stack of official documents, and made unauthorised changes using his own pen. CCTV footage capturing the act surfaced online, drawing widespread attention and raising concerns about security lapses within the office. The video shows the individual searching through files before making modifications. The incident has prompted questions about administrative oversight and document security, leading to public outcry. Following the incident, a case has now been filed against Ibrahim.