Chamarajnagar bandh condemns shoe-hurling incident at CJI Gavai

Chamarajnagar: The district headquarters of Chamarajnagar witnessed a total shutdown on Thursday as several Dalit organizations, including the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), called for a bandh condemning the recent shoe-hurling incident targeting Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud at the Supreme Court.

Protesters took out rallies across key streets, shouting slogans against the act and demanding strict legal action against advocate Rakesh Kishore,who threw the shoe at the CJI’s bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai. The protesters termed the act as an “insult to the judiciary and the Constitution.”

Public transport was severely affected as protesters gathered in large numbers near the KSRTC bus stand, disrupting vehicular movement for several hours. Most shops, hotels, and business establishments remained closed in solidarity with the bandh, while only a few autos were seen plying on the streets.

Adding to the tension, protesters expressed anger over saffron flags hoisted at Bhuvaneshwari Circle for an RSS route march. They demanded their immediate removal, calling it an attempt to “saffronize public spaces.” Dalit leader Ayyanapura Shivakumar stated, “We have called for a peaceful bandh from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to condemn the shameful incident against the CJI. But the government must also stop allowing RSS flags in public areas.”

Protesters shouted slogans against the police and municipal officials for allowing the flags. Realizing the tension, the city municipal staff later removed the saffron flag from the circle to prevent further escalation. The Chamarajnagar bandh passed off without major violence, but the protests reflected growing outrage among Dalit and civil rights groups over what they described as “a rising wave of disrespect towards the judiciary and social harmony.”