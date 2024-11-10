Live
Chikkamagaluru: Controversy Erupts Over Minister Zameer Ahmed's actions
Chikkamangaluru: In a fiery speech at a religious gathering in Chikkamagaluru, Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik launched a scathing attack on Minister Zameer Ahmed, state minister for Wakf and Minority affairs, escalating political tensions in the region.
Muthalik, addressing the crowd at a Dattamala Abhiyan event on Sunday, accused Minister Ahmed of facilitating the illegal stay of 25,000 Bangladeshi Muslims in Chamrajpet, Bengaluru, by including them in the voter list.
Muthalik's remarks were not just limited to political accusations; he vehemently criticised the BJP for merely discussing actions like suspension or border expulsion against Ahmed, suggesting instead that more severe measures should be considered. "Don't just talk about suspending or expelling him; do something that really matters," Muthalik stated, metaphorically calling for actions as drastic as marking a tree for cutting down.
The speech has stirred a hornet's nest, with political analysts and observers noting a rise in communal rhetoric ahead of crucial elections. Critics argue that such statements could inflame communal passions, potentially leading to social unrest.
On the other hand, supporters of Muthalik's stance see it as a call for stricter enforcement of immigration laws and a critique of political corruption.
This incident comes at a time when the state is already grappling with debates over linguistic and cultural identity, as seen in recent legislative moves to promote Kannada.
The controversy over Ahmed's actions, as highlighted by Muthalik, adds another layer to the complex socio-political fabric of Karnataka, where language, religion, and politics often intersect in public discourse.
The political fallout from Muthalik's speech remains to be seen, but it has undoubtedly placed the BJP in a precarious position, needing to balance between appeasing hardline elements within its support base and maintaining a semblance of secular governance. Meanwhile, the opposition parties will likely seize this opportunity to question the ruling party's governance and integrity.