CM B S Yediyurappa orders probe into doctors suicide, enhances ex-gratia to Rs 50 lakh

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday ordered an inquiry into the suicide of a government doctor who was handling Covid-19 cases in a taluk, due to severe work pressure.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Nanjangud Taluk (Mysuru district) Health Officer, S R Nagendra, who ended his life by hanging self to a ceiling fan. Further, the CM also directed the regional commissioner to submit a detailed report within a week on the factors that led to the tragic suicide of the government doctor.

The Chief Minister, who offered prayers and 'Bagina' to the brimming Cauvery river as

thanksgiving for the filling up of the KRS and Kabini reservoirs with heavy rains, said "Dr Nagendra has stated that he had committed suicide as he was frustrated due to the harassment by his superiors. I will order a detailed inquiry into the matter to find out the truth behind the incident.

Further, the CM also stated that the government has decided to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation instead of Rs 30 lakh. "Generally, Rs 30 lakh is given to the doctors who die in line of duty but considering this as a special case, Rs 50 lakh will be given to his family and I have also decided to give a government job to one member of his family."

Later, the Chief Minister said the inquiry will be completed in seven days. He also said that besides Rs 50 lakh, whatever is due to be given to the next of the kin will be given expeditiously The suicide of Dr Nagendra has kicked up a political storm in the state with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar asking the government why it had failed to take necessary action against the guilty.

Meanwhile, Dr Sudhakar said the government will address the issues being faced by the medical fraternity. "I have discussed with the Chief Minister the problems being faced by the doctors. We should desist from politicising the suicide of Dr Nagendra," he appealed.

Meanwhile, miniter and in-charge of Mysore district ST Somashekar after expressing condolences after visiting the KR Hospital in the mortuary where the doctor's body was kept.